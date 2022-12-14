Wreaths Across America seeks volunteers

On Saturday, Dec. 17, dozens of handcrafted evergreen wreaths will be laid on the graves of fallen soldiers at Grand Rapids Veterans Home Cemetery.

According to a spokesperson for the local chapter of Wreaths Across America, the organization is “always looking for volunteers” to place the wreaths to remember the sacrifices veterans have made in wars since the American Revolution.

The charity evolved out of a Maine wreath maker’s efforts to decorate graves at Arlington National Cemetery. Worcester Wreath Co formed the Wreaths Across America charity in 2007, which now coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at gravesites of military veterans at national and local cemeteries at more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 states.

The Grand Rapids Veterans Home Cemetery, also known as Soldiers Home Cemetery or Soldiers Cemetery can be accessed by following directions to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, located at 3000 Monroe Ave. NW. The entrance to the cemetery is on Lamberton Street on the north side of the Michigan Home for Veterans.

The Grand Rapids wreath-laying ceremony in the cemetery begins at noon. For more information please visit the website.