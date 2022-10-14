Winner of Chef’s Specialty announced

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Meals on Wheels of Western Michigan held a special event; an annual chef’s competition and charity event to benefit the program that feeds the elderly and people who are shut in.

Fifteen local chefs competed in Chef’s Specialty and two were awarded prizes.

Brian Nader, from Trinity Health Hospitality Services, won for his Cauliflower Parmesan dish. Kyle Murray of City Built Brewing took second with his Shrimp Creole.