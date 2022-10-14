Klein Cider Mill holds grand reopening

Klein Cider Mill and Market has remodeled and are having a grand reopening event on Sunday, Oct. 16. The Cider Mill, established in 2003, is located at 2151 10 Mile Rd NW, in Sparta.

“We did renovations and we want to do a ‘come see the new look of the cider mill, event,” said Allysha Klein, a niece-in-law of Dorace and Stephen Klein who started the farm in the early 1960’s.

The cider mill boasts a large selection of apples and award-winning cider. In addition to the food items on offer, the farm offers carving pumpkins for Halloween and decorative corn stalks. People are encouraged to bring the kids to see the goats behind the barn.

Klein said unique aspects of the Klein farm is that they press cider on site into the winter months and that in addition to regular apple cider, they make a pear and apple cider blend.

“For years we have been voted the best cider in Michigan,” she said. “We do it all on site and all ourselves.”

In celebration of their grand reopening and their award-winning* cider, Klein Cider Mill and Market will be selling apple cider for $4 per gallon with a limit of 10 gallons per person.

*In 2018 the Michigan State Horticulture Society awarded Klein Cider Mill the most exceptional cider as judged by a blind taste test panel based on a number of variables, including appearance, consistency and flavor.