$250K grant powers upgrades at John Ball Zoo

John Ball Zoo has received a $250,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to fund new signage, art, and educational features within the zoo’s African region. The award marks the beginning of a multi-year initiative to install cohesive signage, create interactive experiences, and introduce engaging activities that immerse guests in the diversity of African wildlife, habitats, cultures, and conservation challenges—with an emphasis on education and conservation storytelling.

Currently home to lions, chimpanzees, meerkats, mountain bongo, warthogs, hornbills, and camel rides, the African region is poised for significant growth. Plans include a major expansion featuring a multi-species habitat with giraffes, ostriches, hoofstock, and a state-of-the-art giraffe barn slated to open in 2028.

“This investment isn’t just about animals — it’s about supporting hands-on learning, instilling the value of conservation and strengthening a beloved local institution. I am thrilled to see our tax dollars coming back to support the Zoo in this way. I will continue fighting to bring more federal funds to our West Michigan zoos, museums, and cultural institutions,” said U.S. Representative Hillary Scholten (MI-3), a consistent and valued advocate for the zoo’s mission.

John Ball Zoo was one of only 60 recipients selected from more than 460 applicants nationwide. The total project investment amounts to $521,288, with the zoo contributing $271,288.

“The John Ball Zoo is a West Michigan gem that has brought joy to families for generations,” Rep. Scholten added.

As part of the initiative, the zoo will also commission a local artist to create a one-of-a-kind piece celebrating African wildlife—further connecting art, culture, and conservation in the heart of Grand Rapids.