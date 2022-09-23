Old school help

If you’ve tried to buy a piece of furniture in the last couple of years, I can guarantee you’ve run into major backorders, out-of- stock notifications, and seven-to-eight-month lead times on new furniture orders — not so fun!

But, if you’re open to a little legwork and don’t mind the idea of sourcing used, you can pretty quickly find what you need for any space.

Personally, I love the hunt that comes with sourcing used furniture and decor, as well as the layered and eclectic aesthetic it creates. While I don’t often utilize found pieces with my interior design clients, in my own home, I’d say 80% of the pieces are vintage or used.

This is a great option 1) if you’re on a budget, 2) if you don’t want to wait seven-plus months for a sofa, or 3) if you are interested in a more sustainable way of designing your home since you’re able to utilize pieces that already exist in the world — hurrah!