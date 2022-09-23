Best routes for viewing fall colors

The Kent County Road Commission color tour guides travelers along picturesque routes throughout Kent County. Each year, as the region’s fall colors come into view, the road commission lists the routes it anticipates will reveal the most vibrant colors and showcase the natural beauty of the area.

The road commission began tracking color tour routes in the 1950s, but the practice fell to the wayside for a number of years until it was revived in 2016.

“The natural beauty of Michigan is hard to surpass during the autumn season. We have designed various routes throughout Kent County to help residents experience the splendor of the changing fall colors,” said Steve Warren, KCRC’s managing director.

The routes can be driven individually for shorter trips or connected for longer outings. Along the way, day trippers can stop at nearby public parks that offer opportunities for nature walks and picnics or discover local shops, restaurants, farm stands and activities.

Fallasburg Covered Bridge in Fallasburg Park is located along the Eastern Kent County Color Tour Route. Built in 1871 ,it is one of the few covered bridges remaining in Michigan and the oldest that sits on its original site, open to traffic. The Western Kent County Color Tour Routes feature apple orchards, while the Northern Kent County routes will guide drivers to higher elevations with scenic vistas.

Download the Kent County Color Tour Guide here.