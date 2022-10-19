Noodles & Co. reopens after fire

A Grand Rapids Noodles & Company location reopened Monday after a fire shut it down this summer.

Noodles & Company at 2289 E. Beltline Ave. NE closed July 30 following an electrical fire and significant smoke damage.

The location received a new fresh coat of paint, new flooring and updated kitchen equipment.

“After closing the restaurant for several months, we’re thrilled to be opening back up just in time for our guests to warm up with a delicious bowl of noodles,” said Noodles & Company franchisee Tom Shepard. “We’d like to thank the Grand Rapids community for its patience and support while we’ve been closed and our team members for persevering during this difficult time.”

Shepard’s Pasta Per Trio owns 21 Noodles & Company stores across lower Michigan, including two other locations in Grand Rapids. During the East Beltline closure, employees worked at the other two Grand Rapids-area restaurants.

The corporate office of Noodles & Company expects the company to grow 10% in 2023, after 5% growth in 2022. In the second quarter of 2022, revenue reached $131.1 million, with sales up 4% year-over-year. There are more than 450 locations in 29 states.

Trading on Nasdaq, shares of the Denver-based Noodles & Co. [NDLS] were trading at $5.17 as of market close Monday.