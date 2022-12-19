New shopping options

To all the shoppers looking for last-minute unique finds, the Amway Grand Plaza, 187 Monroe Ave. NW, has opened two new retail stores!

Grand Kids is a children’s store offering clothing, toys, books, stuffed animals, puzzles and a plethora of other gift items designed with the special little wee ones in mind. This charming new retail space is open Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Right Bank Wine Shop is curated by certified sommelier Ryan Schmied, AHC’s director of food and beverage experiences. Included in the wide selection are some notable Michigan wines, as well as wines from around the world, organic and biodynamic offerings sure to entice even those with the most discerning tastes. The shop will feature gourmet kitchen provisions, like specialty pastas and olive oils. Weekly tastings for locals and hotel guests, plus other wine-focused events. RightBank Wine Shop will operate from Tuesday through Saturday, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Both shops are located on the first floor of the tower wing.