Darkest night of the beer

If you’re looking for a good excuse – apart from the heated, snow-free sidewalks – to spend some quality time in downtown Holland this holiday season, Big Lake Brewing has come up with the perfect reason: a winter solstice party. The celebration, featuring dark, barrel-aged beers, will take place on the longest, darkest day of the year, Wednesday, Dec. 21.

“We decided to have the Winter Solstice Party to feature our dark beers and really lean into the shortest, darkest day of the year,” said Kiley Giangiobbe, a spokesperson for the Holland craft brewery. “

Among the numerous promotions and specials in honor of the solstice holiday, 8-oz. pours of dark beers will be $3, from 2-5 p.m.

“We also wanted to do something a bit different than a traditional end-of-year party, because aside from this being a fun, themed event, it’s also meant to be a cumulative night that features most of the limited-edition releases that we featured throughout the year,” Giangiobbe said. “We always save a keg of each specialty brew to cap off the year with, so this night is truly the final opportunity for people to try Big Lake’s 2022 experiments!”

In addition to 21 taps flowing with beer handcrafted by its passionate team of brewers, the fast-growing craft brewery offers a full lunch and dinner menu with a Dutch spin. Some of the beers that will be featured are Gingerbread Stout, Rye Gulag, Peanut Butter Stout and The Lunatic. There will also be a release of. A rich, sweet, limited-edition pub favorite, Vanilla Barrel-Aged Darkstar, is making its return in cans and on draft.

Big Lake Brewing is located at 13 W 7th Street, in Holland.