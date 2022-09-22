Local entrepreneur launches children’s clothing label

A Grand Rapids native debuted a new children’s outerwear clothing label.

Kristin Ruud launched Northern Classics on Wednesday, Sept. 21, featuring snowsuits, coats, pants, buntings, hats and mittens for kids.

For Ruud, who has a background in finance, the idea for the label came about after she struggled to find functional yet cute snowsuits for her young twins.

“I was disappointed to find there were no options made with high quality materials that were also picture-worthy — the swimwear and play clothes get all the love,” Ruud said.

Ruud had been working for her family’s small business until her husband took it over in 2020, allowing her to pursue entrepreneurship.

Now, Northern Classics exists to encourage children to play outdoors and make sure they are dressed to do so, Ruud said.

“Being outdoors has endless benefits for growing children, and I love that we can promote healthy living with the Northern Classics brand and mission,” Ruud said.

Sizes range from newborn to kids’ size 9/10.

The Northern Classics line is sold online with shipping available to all 50 states.