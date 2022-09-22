Things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend

A must-see documentary

“Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale” explores the rich history of the Boblo Island amusement park and its iconic ferries. The film opens on Friday, Sept. 23 at Celebration Cinema North.

The documentary is narrated from the perspective of the beloved steamboat SS Columbia, voiced by Motown legend Martha Reeves. The documentary follows the efforts of people working to save one of the sister ships that took passenger families to the famed amusement park.

The film is narrated by Motown legend Martha Reeves and filled with stranger-than-fiction characters (one is a medium who “talks to” the boat) and magical stop-motion animation.

The documentary is the feature-length debut for Detroit area filmmaker Aaron Schillinger. “Sadly, I didn’t have the opportunity to go to Boblo when the park was operational,” Schillinger said. “I never imagined it would take seven years to complete this film, but it was well worth it. Now people are sending me their Boblo pictures and memorabilia. Many have thanked me for making the film, even before seeing it.”

Rockford Harvest Festival

The annual Rockford Harvest Festival is back with a full slate of family activities, including a classic car show, hay rides, entertainment, food and craft vendors, and a free outdoor concert featuring the world-class professional ensemble of the Grand Rapids Symphony.

“We are excited to again host an engaging musical experience at the Harvest Festival featuring the Grand Rapids Symphony,” said Dave Latchana, vice president of communications at Wolverine Worldwide. “Music creates powerful cultural and emotional experiences that connect people of all ages and backgrounds, and we look forward to sharing this exciting concert with the Rockford community.”

Conductor Duo Shen will lead the symphony’s rendition of Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf. Attendees are encouraged to bring their chairs and blankets.

Pre-concert family activities will begin at p.m. on Sept. 24, with the concert starting at 2:30 p.m. and ending around 3:30 p.m. The performance takes place at the Wolverine Worldwide Greenspace, located at 235 N. Main St. in downtown Rockford.

Azz-Izz Band at The Score

This phenomenal group of musicians performs funk, Motown, Jazz, R&B, and Rock at various venues throughout Grand Rapids. Check them out this Saturday, Sept. 24 at The Score, 5301 Northland Dr. NE, 6 – 11 p.m.

Folk Music Jam

An all-star folk music and dance performance takes place on Sunday, Sept. 25, 5 – 6 p.m. Dancer and musician Nic Gareiss, fiddler Ruby John and Gray Reynolds, creator of the ArtPrize entry “Grace Notes: A Celebration of Marginalized Identities in Folk Music!” will perform at ArtRat Gallery, 46 S. Division Ave. in Grand Rapids.