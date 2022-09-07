Late night cocktail lounge opens with a splash

A new satellite tasting room for Eastern Kille Distillery opened its doors Thursday, causing quite the stir among libations enthusiasts over Labor Day weekend.

“The response has been absolutely great. That neighborhood has welcomed us from the beginning,” said Brandon Voorhees, co-owner of the new bar, monikered EK Wealthy.

Photo courtesy of Eastern Kille Distillery

Nestled between Rowster Coffee and Mokaya artisan chocolate boutique, the sleek new cocktail lounge, located at 634 Wealthy St. SE, is a standout among the cadre of eclectic eateries and bars in the Wealthy Street Business District in that it does not serve food.

The bar was designed to highlight Eastern Kille’s spirits, with an innovative cocktail menu curated by a creative team and served in a friendly environment. It’s a small space, according to Voorhees – too small for a kitchen in its current incarnation.

“We’re excited to see what unfolds and excited to become a mainstay on Wealthy,” said Voorhees, who took over the space on January 1.

Voorhees said he and his partner (Steven Vander Pol) elected for an art deco aesthetic and that the space features “very beautiful woodwork done by Greenwood Studio, right here in Grand Rapids.”

Eastern Kille Distillery (formerly known as Gray Skies Distillery) creates a variety of premium craft spirits and cocktails distilled in small batches and aged onsite at the company’s Ottawa Ave. location in the North Monroe Business District.

Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday, 4 p.m. – Midnight and Friday – Sunday, 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. The bar will stay open late so that other restaurant and bar industry employees will have a place to connect with friends after work, Voorhees said.

“What we’re really trying to do is service the industry folks in town. A lot of bartenders, chefs, and servers need a place to unwind after a long shift. To kick things off we are offering 50% off to anyone who works in the food service industry from 10 p.m. – close,” Voorhees said.

“We’re here for all your cocktail needs and we hope to see everyone soon.”