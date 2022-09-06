Kids’ Food Basket aims for 200,000 bags

Kids’ Food Basket has set a lofty goal to collect 200,000 decorated bags by the end of September.

The community-based nonprofit is celebrating 20 years of combating food insecurity across four West Michigan counties where it serves more than 9,500 hundred daily evening meals delivered in hand decorated paper bags.

“These decorated bags remind us that we are all connected.” said President and Founding CEO, Bridget Clark Whitney.

All month long, the community is encouraged to decorate paper bags and donate them

to be used for our flagship Sack Supper program, which provides nourishing evening

meals for children in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan counties.

“Kids’ Food Basket continues to engage the greater West Michigan community in a

powerful cause: ensuring every child has access to nutritious food. Through their deep

community roots, streamlined process and incredible volunteer network, Kids’ Food Basket continues to change the narrative around hunger in West Michigan,” said Mick McGraw, CEO and President of Eastbrook Homes which has partnered with Kids’ Food Basket.

Community members can drop off decorated bags at 1300 Plymouth Ave., NE, in Grand

Rapids or 652 Hastings Ave., Holland, Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other bag drop-off sites include, Central United Methodist Church, 1011 2nd St., Muskegon, Monday -Thursday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For more information, visit kidsfoodbasket.org.