Iconic lamps on display in Muskegon

A stunning display of Tiffany lamps will soon light up the galleries at the Muskegon Museum of Art. Opening September 7, Tiffany Lamps: The Richard H. Driehaus Collection is an exhibition that features the famed glass lamps, stained glass windows, and more from the height of Tiffany Studios.

The Tiffany Glass Company began producing lamps around 1895 and focused primarily on making stained glass lampshades, windows, and mosaics until the early 1900s. As the company grew, it also began producing ceramics, jewelry, and decorative home objects. American Artist, Louis Comfort Tiffany, designed many of the windows and glass lampshades. However, a group of women known as the “Tiffany Girls” designed the company’s most iconic, nature-inspired designs, including the Wisteria and Dragonfly patterns.

The Tiffany Lamps: The Richard H. Driehaus Collection at the Muskegon Museum of Art will highlight the history of the Tiffany Glass Company and the “Tiffany Girls”. The exhibition combines the museum’s Tiffany glass and lamp collection with the Richard H. Driehaus Collection of stained glass windows and lamps in an impressive display of the beauty and elegance of Tiffany design.

An opening reception will be held at the Muskegon Museum of Art on Thursday, September 7 at 5 PM. The event is free and open to the public.

Special events and programming related to the Tiffany Lamps exhibition will be announced on the Muskegon Museum of Art’s website.

Artwork for the Tiffany Lamps: The Richard H. Driehaus Collection is graciously loaned through the Richard H. Driehaus Art Exhibition Lending Foundation. For more information visit the Muskegon Museum of Art website.

For more information or questions, contact Kristina Broughton at kbrought@muskegonartmuseum.org or call (231) 720- 2574.