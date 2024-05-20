“It’s what we’re known for. At Christmas time ‘Happy Hollandaise’ is how we greet people,” Kulczyk said.

While the Hollandaise is fantastic, the biggest draw to the Cherie Inn is the connection it provides to a bygone era, and the sense of belonging that resonates with the patrons who keep coming back.

“It’s the vibe,” Kulczyk says (and the members of the East Hills Neighborhood Council who gather at the restaurant agree).

As the Cherie Inn turns 100 this year, celebrations are in full swing, with themed monthly dinners and special events filling the eatery’s calendar. But it’s the everyday moments that make the Cherie Inn a beloved institution— the generations of customers who keep coming back with the new additions to the family. From intimate dinners for two to larger gatherings, like rehearsal dinners, Kulczyk enjoys making every guest feel valued and cared for, embodying the spirit of hospitality that defines the Cherie Inn.

Innovation is also at the core of the Cherie Inn’s success. From Banana Bread Chocolate Chip Pancakes with Peanut Butter Mousse

to vegan and gluten-free options, the Cherie Inn’s offerings are vast and ever changing. As Kulczyk likes to say, “You keep coming, and we’ll keep cooking.”

Here’s to many more Happy Hollandaise!