Flaky, tasty bakery bites

There’s often nothing like a fresh loaf of bread, and Nantucket Baking Company is certainly one of the best around when it comes to baked goods in Grand Rapids. Perhaps, it’s why they won this year’s BEST BAKERY praise.

With two locations, 615 Lyon St. NE and 1308 Fuller Ave. NE, Nantucket offers up fresh-baked breads and pastries for customers and restaurants across the region.

Every day, the bakery menu includes loaves like Polish Rye, San Francisco Sourdough, Country French and Baguettes, among others. Then, there’s daily specials like Monday’s Sunflower Flaxseed or Friday’s mix of Challah, Marbled Rye, Pumpernickel and Chocolate Challah.