From script to screen

Looking for a quirky way to spend your Saturday night?

A locally produced comedy pilot, created by Grand Rapids comedian and filmmaker Abigail Lemke, premieres Saturday, May 30 at Wealthy Theatre—and the story behind the project may be just as compelling as what appears on screen.

OFF AIR, a comedy about a community radio station scrambling to replace its star host, began as a television pilot Lemke wrote during the COVID-19 pandemic with fellow comedian Carl Sobel. While the script received positive feedback, Lemke struggled to find the support needed to bring the project to life.

Then, earlier this year, she decided to stop waiting.

“I got sick and tired of needing someone else to fulfill my dream,” Lemke said.

She began posting casting calls on Facebook. People responded. Actors signed on. Local businesses and organizations provided filming locations at no cost. Within a matter of months, the project had transformed from an unproduced script into a completed pilot filmed entirely in West Michigan.

The production was shot in just six days.

“It was amazing and I am so thankful for all of the cast and crew,” Lemke said. “It showed me the power of community. There are so many amazing people in Grand Rapids.”

That sense of community is part of what Lemke hopes audiences take away from the project. While OFF AIR is a workplace comedy centered on an unlikely new radio co-host, she says the larger goal is to remind people what can happen when people work together.

“People have been losing hope,” she said. “We need to be reminded of the power of working together.”

The pilot has already attracted positive attention from professional evaluators at The Black List, who praised its humor and commercial potential. Lemke’s long-term goal is to sell the series concept to a streaming platform while continuing to write and film future projects in Grand Rapids.

“I think there is a lot of talent here in West Michigan and I really want to highlight that,” she said.

OFF AIR premieres tonight at 7 p.m. at Wealthy Theatre. The pilot runs less than 30 minutes and is suitable for all ages, with no swearing, nudity or adult content.

The evening doesn’t end when the credits roll. An after-party is planned at Hancock GR across the street, where attendees can show their premiere ticket for drink specials.

For Lemke, the screening represents more than the debut of a comedy pilot. It’s the public unveiling of a project that moved from a pandemic-era script to a finished production with the help of dozens of people who believed in it enough to show up.