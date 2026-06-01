City seeks proposals for new round of Neighborhood Match Fund projects

The City of Grand Rapids is teaming up with residents once again to spark projects that bring neighbors together, inspire learning and celebrate what makes each community unique. Residents can submit Neighborhood Match Fund proposals now through June 30 for projects scheduled from September to February. The program awards $500 to $5,000 to help resident‑led ideas take shape in neighborhoods across the city.

Projects should be community-focused, inclusive and designed to promote a deeper sense of belonging among neighbors while enhancing the overall quality of life in neighborhoods.

New this round is an additional project category in support of Welcoming Week taking place September 10-19 in Grand Rapids and across the country. Welcoming Week celebrates the richness of diversity in our community through a series of community events, webinars, speakers, art expression and more.

This year’s Welcoming Week theme is “Stories We Share: The Courage to Connect.” This year’s focus invites community members to bridge divides with curiosity and courage, building stronger neighborhoods by sharing stories and learning from one another. Welcoming Week itself is an annual initiative to celebrate and build connections among neighbors of all backgrounds. It’s a time to reflect on the importance of inclusivity and welcoming communities.

Grand Rapids residents, non-profits and community-based organizations can apply HERE through June 30. Projects must be led by a Grand Rapids resident from the community where the project will take place.

Since its launch in 2017, the Neighborhood Match Fund has awarded more than $1.2 million to support over 300 community-led projects throughout Grand Rapids.

All applications will be reviewed by the NMF Project Coordinator and the Office of Equity and Engagement team for completeness and alignment with NMF objectives. Approved ideas will then be evaluated by a diverse, community-led review team for recommendation and final approval.

Approved projects will move into the contracting process, where project leaders will meet with the NMF Coordinator and OEE team to create shared understanding on project scope, outline the expectations and outcomes, discuss strategies for intentional and inclusive project outreach and brainstorm how the event or opportunity can be designed to foster relationship-building among residents.

For more information, community members or organizations may contact nmf@grcity.us or visit grandrapidsmi.gov/nmf.