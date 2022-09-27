Detroit Wing Co. opens second location

Two weeks ago Detroit Wing Co. held its soft opening at a new location, 2500 E. Beltline Ave., SE.

“People came from as far as Kalamazoo to order our wings and a lot of families shared their excitement that we’re open. It made for a great soft opening and now we’re ready to tackle the busy football season,” said Caleb Rodden, one of the operating partners.

On Saturday it will celebrate its grand opening with a hefty 40% discount on boneless wings and 25% off traditional wings all day, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.



The carry-out restaurant features a made-from-scratch menu and 19 signature saucesIn addition to wings, there chicken tenders, and comfort food favorites like fries, chili, cole slaw, potato salad and cookies.

“The first few days open as a new restaurant is both exciting and challenging,” said Rodden. “We get to work together as a new team while serving our first customers.”

The new restaurant is the 25th Detroit Wing Company to open in Michigan and the second in the Grand Rapids area. The first location is near Knapp’s Corner and features some dine-in tables. The new location is exclusively a take-out venue located in Woodpointe Crossings strip mall across from the Woodland Mall.

“When an opportunity came up to put a DWC at one of the busiest street corners in West Michigan, we took it,” said Gus Malliaras, President of Detroit Wing Company. “It’s also in close proximity to local high schools and colleges, perfect for families and the football tailgating crowd.”

Hours of operation are Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday, 12 PM – 8 PM.