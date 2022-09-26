Adoption event brings hope to homeless pets

The BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event aims to find adoptive homes for shelter pets each fall before the cold winter months set in. This year, the foundation is seeing an increase in shelter pets due to economic conditions that are forcing families to give up healthy, well-adjusted dogs and cats.

“It has been a challenging year for our nation’s animal shelters. The devastating increase in owner surrenders has left thousands of socialized, house-trained and leash-trained pets desperate to find a home,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

To help remedy the situation, Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $50 or less during its Fall National “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event, Oct. 1 – 8.

More than 280 shelters are participating in the event nationwide, including these West Michigan shelters:

Al-Van Humane Society in South Haven

Harbor Humane Society in West Olive

Humane Society of West Michigan in Grand Rapids

Kent County Animal Shelter in Grand Rapids

Muskegon Humane Society in Muskegon

SPCA of Southwest Michigan in Kalamazoo

Wishbone Pet Rescue in Allegan

Faithful to Felines in Muskegon

Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven in Ferrysburg

“Our fall ‘Empty the Shelters’ will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time. Opening your home to a shelter pet saves a life and creates space to give another pet a chance,” said Bissell, who founded the program. Since 2016, “Empty the Shelters” has helped 117,615 pets find homes in 47 states and Canada.

“Empty the Shelters” is the largest funded adoption event that provides relief for overburdened shelters in need of community support. People interested in donating, fostering or giving a shelter pet a forever home are encouraged to visit the “Empty the Shelters” website to find the nearest participating shelter and confirm adoption day details. BISSELL is headquartered at 2345 Walker Ave NW, in Grand Rapids Michigan.