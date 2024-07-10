Community Kickback event seeks sponsors

For more than half a century, the Baxter Community Center has dedicated itself to serving the Baxter neighborhood with a range of essential services and activities.

In addition to serving as a central hub for the community, the Baxter Community Center provides early childhood education and programs for school-aged children at its Child Development Center. Its Wholistic Health Center offers dental, medical, and mental health services through partnerships and volunteers. Additionally, the Marketplace supplies clothing and fresh produce to those in need.

One of the highlights on the Baxter Community Center’s calendar is its annual “Community Kickback” event, scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 15, 4–8 p.m., where neighbors can gather to celebrate community spirit. Attendees will enjoy complimentary offerings, including meals from local food trucks, ice cream treats, face painting, lawn games, live music, and more at Joe Taylor Park, located at 1001 Baxter St. SE.

The Center is actively seeking sponsors for the yearly gathering and sponsorship opportunities are available across five levels, detailed on the following page. Contributions exceeding event costs will support the Baxter Community Center’s various programs.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Summer Supporter: $10,000

Summer Supporters will be recognized as Title Sponsors on event materials, featured in the event video, and mentioned in press releases and media communications. They will also be acknowledged on Baxter’s website, social media, and in the Annual Report. To sign up for sponsorships, follow this link.

Food Truck Friend: $5,000

Food Truck Friends will have their name and logo on event materials and will be mentioned in press releases and media communications. Recognition will also be provided on Baxter’s website, social media, and in the Annual Report.

Lawn Game Leader: $3,500

Lawn Game Leaders will receive recognition on event materials related to lawn games, as well as on Baxter’s website, social media, and in the Annual Report.

Celebration Champion: $1,500

Celebration Champions will be recognized on event materials, Baxter’s website, social media, and in the Annual Report.

Neighbor: $500

Neighbors will have their name and logo displayed on event materials and will be acknowledged on Baxter’s website, social media, and in the Annual Report.

For more information, visit www.wearebaxter.org