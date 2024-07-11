Mobil GR to extend parking enforcement hours

The City of Grand Rapids announced it will extend hours of enforcement for paid on-street parking.

“This change aims to enhance the availability and turnover of parking spaces, supporting local businesses and ensuring that residents and visitors have better access to parking during peak evening hours,” said Jennifer Kasper, assistant director for Mobile GR.

Beginning Thursday, August 1, Mobile GR will extend the hours of enforcement by one hour— changing from the current 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. schedule to a new 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. schedule. Unless otherwise noted by signage, parking will be enforced weekdays only. The Grand Rapids City Commission approved the new hours as part of its adoption of the Fiscal Year 2025 budget.

The extension of enforcement hours for paid on-street parking meters is part of the City’s ongoing efforts to improve parking availability and accessibility for residents and visitors. By extending the enforcement hours until 7 p.m., the City aims to address the growing demand for parking during the evening hours, particularly in areas with high foot traffic.

Mobile GR made the decision to extend the enforcement hours after careful consideration of the needs and feedback from local businesses, residents and visitors. The City recognizes the importance of providing convenient parking options to support the economic vitality of the community.

In addition to the extension of enforcement hours, the City of Grand Rapids has also implemented other parking rate increases as part of the FY25 budget. These changes are necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability of the parking system and to support ongoing maintenance and improvements.

The City encourages all residents and visitors to familiarize themselves with the new enforcement hours and parking rates to avoid any inconvenience or penalties. Hours of enforcement will be posted to notify drivers of the updated enforcement schedule.

For more information and updates on parking regulations and rates, please visit the City of Grand Rapids’ Mobile GR Department website or contact 311 Customer Service at 616-456-3000 or 311.