Cool pools, closed offices

While City of Grand Rapids non-emergency offices and departments will be closed Friday, July 3 in observance of Independence Day, the holiday weekend still brings plenty of ways for residents to get outside, cool off, and enjoy local parks and public spaces.

The closure includes most administrative operations, with normal services resuming after the holiday. However, essential community services and seasonal amenities continue largely uninterrupted.

Refuse, recycling, and yard waste collection will remain on their regular schedules throughout the holiday period, with no changes to pickup days.

Pools (with the exception of Briggs) and splash pads remain open for holiday recreation

Summer staples across the city stay in full swing as Grand Rapids’ three public pools and 15 splash pads remain open for the Independence Day weekend, offering residents easy access to cooling off close to home.

Pool hours are scheduled as follows:

Friday, July 3: Noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 4: Noon to 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 5: Noon to 5 p.m.

Splash pads will operate as usual throughout the holiday weekend, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., at locations across the city.

PLEASE NOTE that Briggs Park Pool will be closed on Saturday, July 4. All splash pads are open July 4 weekend as usual (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.). For a list of locations and hours, CLICK HERE.

Parks programming updates and closures

Kayak rentals at Riverside Park will pause for the July 4 weekend, resuming regular service on July 10. More information on kayaking and seasonal recreation offerings is available at Grand Rapids Kayaking.

Library and facility closures

All Grand Rapids Public Library locations will be closed Saturday, July 4 in observance of the holiday. The Yankee Clipper Branch remains closed through September 8, 2026 due to a maintenance issue, with updates and hours available through library communications.

The City’s yard waste and compost drop-off site at 2001 Butterworth St. SW will also be closed Saturday, July 4. Operated by We Care Denali, the facility is typically open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and serves Grand Rapids residents with proof of residency. Yard waste must be brought in loose or in paper bags, as plastic bags are not accepted.

24/7 city services

Residents can continue to access a range of City services at any time by visiting City of Grand Rapids Services, which remains available 24 hours a day, year-round.