Blue-stocking up on good books

At the beginning of each year, many of us think about the goals we have for the year to come. The Bluestocking Bookshop in Holland, which buys and sells books of all kinds, is hosting a year long Read More challenge. The shop regularly holds events to encourage literary growth amongst everyone. The Bluestocking Bookshop’s booksellers have shared their reading recommendations:

Read Owner R. Aimee Chipman’s most anticipated book of the year: Abby Jimenez’ upcoming April release — Just for the Summer. It’s sure to follow in the footsteps of her previous titles with laugh-out-loud moments that happen on pages that also inspire ugly-cry tears. The writing in Jimenez’s books reflect life and love in contemporary times, including the flaws and struggles of characters who grow to become friends and loved ones. A different book recommendation by Aimee is Mr. Penumbra’s 24-Hour Bookstore by Robin Sloan.

Read a book that challenges your viewpoint: How much do you really know about the communities in our region? We learned about Dutch settlements and shipping trades in West Michigan’s history. Reading The Other Side of the River: A Story of Two Towns, A Death, and America’s Dilemma opened our eyes to a wider experience of history along our Lakeshore. This work by Peabody Award-winner Alex Kotlowitz centers on the racial and economic divide between St. Joseph and Benton Harbor and challenges the view we have of our quiet Lake Michigan towns.

Read a picture book: Our booksellers are firm believers that all reading counts; reading print books, ebooks, listening to audiobooks, reading challenging literature, or reading books written for younger audiences. Give yourself a brain break with the picture book adaptation of Becoming a Good Creature. Sy Montgomery is well known for her adult nonfiction narratives about the animals she has encountered. Illustrated by Rebecca Green, Montgomery explains the lessons of trust, patience, and forgiveness that she learned from her animal teachers.

Read a book that centers around love: When we think of love in books, the romance genre might be the first that comes to mind. But as our booksellers know, love is actually all around. The Art of Extreme Self-Care by Cheryl Richardson inspires us to create action around increasing self-love and care in your day-to-day life.

Read a book recommended by one of our Book Nerds: Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel and Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthoney Doerr.

The Bluestocking Bookshop

501 Butternut Dr Suite 3 in Holland

(616) 419-9918

bluestockingbookshop.com