Grand designs: posters meet mazes in GR’s milestone year

The celebration launched in grand style on June 7 at Rosa Parks Circle, where hundreds enjoyed a free family event marking Grand Rapids’ 175th anniversary, or dodransbicentennial. Highlights included live music from Nathan Walton, Cabildo and DJ Venus Flyytrap; carnival games, balloon artists, stilt walkers and buskers; a giant birthday card; free cake, ice cream and popcorn; historical exhibits with 175 city images; a guided tour by Caroline Cook; and city department games, swag and prizes. It opened with a prayer and welcome from the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians, followed by a mayoral proclamation—honoring roots traced to Louis Campau’s 1826 trading post. The village became a city in 1850, evolving into today’s vibrant hub of attractions, recreation and acclaimed food and craft beer scenes, dubbed America’s Best Beer City and a Top 20 U.S. Foodie City.

As autumn’s crisp air begins to settle over West Michigan, Grand Rapids continues to revel in its 175th anniversary, a milestone that has inspired a wave of community-driven festivities. From vibrant art contests to harvest-time tributes, the city and its beloved institutions are weaving history, creativity and local flavor into a yearlong celebration of what makes our Furniture (and Beer) City so enduringly special.

Building on that momentum, the celebration turns artistic this fall with a public vote for the official 175th anniversary commemorative poster. The city’s Art Advisory Committee sifted through dozens of submissions from local talents to select three finalists, now on display for community input. Voting is open through Sept. 5 at publicinput.com/175postervote , with the winner to be unveiled during ArtPrize’s opening ceremony on Sept. 19.The designs capture the essence of Grand Rapids in unique ways: Steve Wammack’s “Blueprint” features a line-drawing collage of iconic architecture with blueprint motifs symbolizing growth; Sarah Aldrich’s “Primary Grand Rapids” bursts with vibrant colors highlighting art, nature and family life; and Jack Markosky’s “Scenes from the City” lively depicts landmarks like the skyline, Calder sculpture, food trucks and skating at Rosa Parks Circle. All three will grace City Hall during ArtPrize, and each artist receives a cash award. “This competition is a celebration of the creativity and community spirit that define Grand Rapids,” said Doug Matthews, assistant city manager. “We’re excited to see which design connects most with our residents and their impression of this commemorative year.”

The maze that pays homage

No autumn in Grand Rapids would be complete without a nod to the region’s agricultural heritage, and Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery is joining the anniversary cheer with a corn maze that pays homage to the city’s big birthday. The 6.5-acre labyrinth, unveiled for the 2025 season, opens Sept. 2 and runs through Nov. 2, inviting guests to navigate paths etched with tributes to Grand Rapids’ 175 years. Founded in 1911 as a sixth-generation, 125-acre farm, Robinette’s offers far more than apples. If you’ve never been, there’s winery tastings, a cider mill, farm market, horse-drawn wagon rides, mountain biking trails, bakery delights, custom gift boxes and a full lunch menu. The 1800s Gift Barn brims with Michigan-made treasures, apparel and toys. Maze tickets are $10 per person (free for ages 0-2, with $1 off for groups of 15 or more), and hours run from 10 a.m. to last entry at 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to last entry at 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Whether casting a vote for a poster, wandering a themed corn maze, reflecting on June’s jubilant kickoff, or anticipating the poster winner at ArtPrize 2025, Grand Rapids’ 175th anniversary is a testament to the spirit of our city and its residents. Here’s to another 175 years of excellence.

For details on the poster vote, head to publicinput.com/175postervote; for maze info, visit robinettes.com.