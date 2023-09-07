7 places to enjoy the Lions’ season opener

The Detroit Lions are officially set to kick off their 2023 season tonight against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The game starts at 8:30 p.m. (EDT), Thursday, Sept. 7.

These are not the “same old Lions.” This is the team we’ve been waiting for since 1957!

So, get out and watch what’s been hyped to be the start of a historic football season at one of these fine establishments (listed in alphabetical order):

Blue Dog Tavern: ‘Come. Sit. Stay!’ at 638 Stocking Ave. NW (Stocking and 4th). This lively tavern is a fun, friendly place for you and your old football friends to make new football friends while you eat and drink, and watch the Lions dominate (or at least keep up with) the Kansas City Chiefs for Thursday’s prime time opener! The Blue Dog will serve $6 boneless wings and $10 Miller Light pitchers any time the Lions are playing throughout the season, according to Blue Dog Tavern General Manager Caitie Korreck.

Eastown Sports Bar, at 1520 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, offers a casual sports venue with bar seats, pool tables, TV Screens, Darts, Jenga and a great place to stop by, relax and enjoy one to or two or three cold beers with all your college friends for the Thursday opener! Rawr!

The Last Chance Tavern and Grill, located at 1132 Burton St SE, Grand Rapids, is a modest neighborhood bar, with a great selection of Michigan Micro Brews, fantastic fried pickles, and a come as you are atmosphere, with 6 TVs for watching every snap of the Lions opener. Stop in and enjoy!

The Mitten Brewing Company, at 527 Leonard St NW, is known for exceptional craft beer and hand-tossed artisan pizzas. “The perfect place to come watch a game, have a beer and enjoy the vintage atmosphere.” ~Max T, manager at The Mitten.

The Score, at 5301 Northland Dr NE Grand Rapids, is a destination sports bar with a passion for craft beer and fresh, scratch cooking! Beach sand dining area, palm trees, and live entertainment 7 days a week, with a family friendly Sports bar, an exceptional menu, and THE LIONS? Warning: you may not want to leave. This place is fantastic.

Shots, at 4259 Lake Michigan Dr in Standale, offers a game day specific NFL menu with personalized items featuring pizza, wings, nachos, drink specials, and a great neighborhood feel for people from all walks of life to kick back and enjoy the game. “Shots is a melting pot with great energy”, according to Jamie, operations manager overseeing Shots, and Shots on the River. What’s not to like?

SpeakEZ Lounge, located at 600 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 features an owner who is a HUGE Lions fan! While normally offering a more European sports bar feel, and a refined, upscale atmosphere, this is a bar where you might find yourself “enjoying an old fashioned over a frosty Miller light, with top notch food, a dimly lit atmosphere at night, 10 TVs and traditionally, a more of European football vibe” described JP, the manager at The Speak EZ Lounge.

Wherever you decide to take in the Lions game, don’t forget to take a double dose of the Honolulu Blue Kool-Aid! Let’s Go Lions!

Did we forget somewhere? Let us know where you like to watch the Lions!