Presale tickets now on sale for TINA

Presale tickets are now available for an upcoming show based on the life of Tina Turner, scheduled to hit the DeVos Performance Hall Stage Nov. 7-12, 2023.

Fans of the legendary artist will be treated to “an uplifting comeback story like no other.” “TINA – The Tina Turner Musical” is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, this Broadway GR presentation of the musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

View a video of the show here. For tickets, visit this link, and enter the promo code: H5PML8.