As the final golden days of summer wind down, there’s no better way to savor the season than with a getaway to Ludington. Nestled along the shores of Lake Michigan, this charming beach town offers the perfect blend of relaxation and excitement. Whether you’re seeking lakeside sunsets, live music, artisan markets, or just a chance to unplug and enjoy the vibe of small-town summer, Ludington delivers. Before autumn arrives, make time to experience these five standout events that capture the spirit of summer—each one packed with local flavor, community fun, and unforgettable lakeshore moments.

1. Gold Coast Artisan Fair (August 9–10, Rotary Park)

Held in Rotary Park each August, the Gold Coast Artisan Fair transforms the heart of Ludington into a vibrant outdoor marketplace. With more than 150 artists and crafters from across the Midwest, you’ll find everything from handmade jewelry and pottery to paintings, textiles, and woodwork. It’s a great opportunity to find a one-of-a-kind piece while enjoying food vendors, and a breezy park setting. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., this family-friendly event is a summer favorite for both locals and visitors.

2. Sunset Beach Bonfire (August 28, Stearns Park Beach)

Wrap up a day on the beach with one of Ludington’s most beloved traditions: the Sunset Beach Bonfire. Held on the last Thursday of each summer month, the final bonfire of the season happens August 28 at Stearns Park Beach. From 8 to 10 p.m., enjoy live acoustic music, the warmth of a roaring bonfire, and a front-row seat to a spectacular Lake Michigan sunset. Bring a beach chair or blanket, and soak in the laid-back, end-of-summer atmosphere.

3. S.S. Badger Shoreline Cruise (August 20)

This one-of-a-kind evening cruise is perfect for all ages and offers a memorable way to celebrate the final days of summer. The last Shoreline Cruise of the season sets sail from Ludington on August 20, promising stunning views and a lively onboard atmosphere.

Whether you’re soaking in the lake breeze from the open deck or unwinding in the comfort of the indoor lounge, you’ll enjoy unbeatable views of the shoreline bathed in golden sunset light.

While aboard the historic S.S. Badger guests can take advantage of a variety of amenities—including a gift shop, movie theatre, museum, bar service, and spacious indoor and outdoor seating areas. Tickets include food and live entertainment, with a cash bar available throughout the evening.

Space is limited, so reserve your spot early—this beloved end-of-summer tradition sells out quickly!

4. Suds on the Shore (August 16, Rotary Park)

Suds on the Shore is Ludington’s Summer craft beer and wine festival, held at Rotary Park on August 16 from 12 to 6 p.m. Sample dozens of regional beers, wines, and ciders while enjoying live music, local food vendors, and the lively downtown vibe. It’s a 21+ event with proceeds benefiting United Way of Mason County, so you can feel good while you sip and savor. Bring your friends and your taste buds—this is a must-do for craft beverage lovers. Purchase your tickets at sudsontheshore.com

5. Live in the Plaza (Thursdays through August, Legacy Plaza)

Every Thursday and Friday evening through August, Live in the Plaza fills Legacy Plaza in downtown Ludington with live, open air music. From 6 to 8 p.m., enjoy performances by talented local and regional musicians in a casual, family-friendly atmosphere. Surrounded by downtown shops and restaurants, it’s the perfect way to spend a warm Summer night. Don’t miss the final shows of the season.

Make the Most of the Final Days of Summer

Whether you’re cruising the lake, dancing in the plaza, or unwinding by a beach bonfire, Ludington offers an unforgettable send-off to summer. Each event captures the town’s relaxed charm and community spirit, making it easy to turn any weekend into a mini vacation. So grab your calendar, rally your crew, and head to Ludington before the sun sets on Summer 2025.

Start planning your escape at PureLudington.com