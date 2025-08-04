How to rock a sold-out show at Frederik Meijer Gardens

Last night, Train delivered a powerhouse performance to a packed crowd at Frederik Meijer Gardens. From the opening chords to the last chorus of “Drops of Jupiter,” it was clear this was one of those summer nights people talk about for years. A special moment came when frontman Pat Monahan’s 14-year-old son nailed a live cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Over the Hills and Far Away.”

Phones were flying onstage (yes, really), selfies were taken mid-song, and the audience ranged from gray-haired superfans to toddlers twirling in the grass. If you’re lucky enough to be heading to Mary Chapin Carpenter’s sold-out show this Thursday—or any other performance this season—here’s how to do it right.

1. Arrive Early

Gate times are different for each concert, and gates open typically 75 minutes before showtime. Traffic piles up quickly, and parking fills even faster. Whether you’re carrying in gear, grabbing food, or just trying to claim a good lawn spot, time is your friend. check the website for current and accurate information. MeijerGardens.org/concerts has gate/ start times for each show.

2. Bring a Low Chair

The venue requires low-rise chairs—no more than 12 inches from the ground to the front of the seat, and no more than 32 inches high overall. Staff check and tag every chair at the entrance. If your chair doesn’t meet the standard, it won’t be allowed through the gate. Beach chairs are perfect. Blankets work too, but the sloped lawn makes for tricky seating.

A limited number of standard chairs are available for rent at $10 on a first-come, first-served basis.

3. Pack a Picnic

You’re allowed to bring your own food and non-alcoholic drinks, provided the drinks are factory-sealed and in non-glass containers. Coolers must be soft-sided and under 25 quarts (roughly 14” x 14” x 14”). Some concertgoers go full gourmet—think cheeses, crackers, fruit, and sparkling water. It’s a lot better than standing in line for concessions once the music starts.

4. Bring a Card, Not Cash

All on-site purchases—including drinks, snacks, and merchandise—are cashless. You’ll need a credit or debit card to buy anything at the venue. If you’re planning to drink, have your ID ready; wristbands are issued before alcohol purchases. Recently added are several new “satellite” bar locations around the amphitheater.

Plan to hit the concession stand early. By the time the opener finishes, the lines are long.

5. Dress for Comfort

The venue is grassy and sloped. Wear flat shoes, bring sunglasses, and don’t count on staying seated all night—especially if you’re in the mood to dance. The crowd for Train was up and moving within the first three songs. Odds are good Mary Chapin Carpenter fans will be more mellow, but it’s still smart to prepare for a mix of sitting, standing, and walking.

6. Be a Good Neighbor

If you’re standing or dancing, give the people behind you a quick heads-up. A little courtesy goes a long way. Most of the crowd is chill, but letting someone know what to expect can save everyone a headache. Same goes for those who prefer to sit—just ask politely and work it out. It’s part of the Gardens vibe.

7. Explore Before the Show

Frederik Meijer Gardens isn’t just a concert venue—it’s also one of the top-ranked sculpture parks in the world. If you arrive early enough, consider walking the grounds or checking out the conservatory before the gates open. You’re already there; you might as well enjoy it.

Bonus: Mary Chapin Carpenter Plays This Thursday

If you’re heading to her show, you’re in for a treat. With five Grammy Awards and decades of songwriting mastery, Carpenter brings lyrical depth and quiet power to every performance. Her shows are thoughtful, emotional, and timeless—exactly the kind of evening that Meijer Gardens does best.

If you don’t have tickets, keep an eye out for next year’s lineup or consider a membership for early access. The best seats go fast, and the best nights are the ones you plan ahead for.