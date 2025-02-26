Grand Rapids Magazine is proud to host the 2nd Annual Best of Grand Rapids Party on May 9th at the Goei Center! This spectacular celebration showcases the city’s finest—highlighting top chefs, restaurants, businesses, cultural attractions, and more.

Kicking off the summer in style, guests will enjoy live entertainment, delicious food, and refreshing drinks, all while celebrating the vibrant spirit of Grand Rapids.

Finalists and winners have been chosen through the Best of Grand Rapids reader-nominated survey, recognizing excellence across categories such as bakery, brunch, BBQ, desserts, catering, restaurant service, wedding venues, coffee houses, and more. The official winners will be announced in the May/June issue of Grand Rapids Magazine.

The Goei Center will be the celebratory grounds for this year’s event. With its ability to be tailored to different size groups and themes, The Goei Center is the perfect location for hosting this memorable event right in the heart of Grand Rapids.

As Grand Rapids gears up for one of its most anticipated events of the year, finalists are ready to celebrate their achievements in style!

For those looking to enhance their experience, exclusive VIP perks are available. VIP guests will enjoy priority entry at 6:00 p.m., first tastings from participating winners, premium seating in the VIP lounge, four drink tickets, and unlimited food tastings. These added luxuries make the VIP package the perfect choice for those who want to take the celebration to the next level!

Don’t miss out on an unforgettable night of fun, great company, and incredible food. Get your tickets now for this year’s Best of Grand Rapids Party—purchase online at www.events.humanitix.com/bestofgrandrapids.