Museum Launches New Era of Learning

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is home to more than 250,000 artifacts, offering visitors a rich exploration of Kent County’s history and beyond. With three floors of exhibits, a planetarium, and a wide range of educational programs, the museum has long been a cultural staple of the community. Now, the GRPM is stepping boldly into the future with the launch of PublicOS, an innovative digital learning platform designed to expand digital literacy and equip learners of all ages with the tools to thrive in today’s tech-driven world.

Supported by the Wege Foundation, PublicOS offers a user-friendly, step-by-step approach that empowers individuals to develop foundational digital skills in a way that’s both engaging and accessible.

The platform stands out as the first of its kind in the nation to receive certification under the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act by PRIVO, an FTC-approved authority on online privacy for minors. This distinction speaks to the museum’s commitment to ensuring that students—especially younger learners—are protected as they navigate the digital landscape.

“The Museum, at its core, is a learning institution dedicated to accessibility and knowledge to all,” said Dale Robertson, president and CEO. “We are offering the public this accessible platform to promote new levels of both digital and human connection, safely and responsibly.”

PublicOS aims to do more than just teach digital literacy. It’s designed to inspire a new generation of digital creators. Through the platform, users can engage with the museum’s vast online collection, creating their own digital exhibits and projects. This hands-on approach encourages learners to move beyond simply absorbing information, instead developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills that will serve them in an increasingly digital world.

“Our partnership with PRIVO reflects our dedication to empowering users while safeguarding their privacy, making PublicOS a trailblazer in responsible digital education,” said Josh Freeney, the GRPM’s Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy. “This forward-thinking approach sets a new benchmark for educational platforms everywhere and will help build user confidence in digital literacy.”

The development of PublicOS was a collaborative effort that included pilot programs allowing students to directly interact with the platform. By using the museum’s online collections, they were able to design digital projects that brought classroom lessons to life. This hands-on learning approach encourages creativity while also fostering a deeper understanding of the subject matter.

The platform’s commitment to privacy and safety is a key element of its design. PublicOS is fully COPPA-compliant and working towards full compliance with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Children’s Code. This ensures that both students and parents can have peace of mind knowing that their data and privacy are safeguarded.

In addition to the platform, the GRPM is offering a series of digital camps where students can explore topics like coding, 3D modeling, and virtual reality. These immersive experiences allow participants to scan artifacts in 3D, build multiplayer mobile games, and even create their own Museum metaverse, preparing them for a future where digital skills are paramount.

“As the stewards of information and primary sources for nearly 170 years, the GRPM prides itself on being a trusted source of inspiration and a place to cultivate curiosity,” said Robertson. “Now, it also serves as a hub for expanding digital literacy in the region by combining the power of our extensive Collections with emerging technologies like augmented reality and artificial intelligence in an ethically and responsibly developed platform.”

With PublicOS, the Grand Rapids Public Museum is not just expanding its educational offerings—it’s setting a new benchmark for how museums can inspire and equip learners for the digital age.

For more information about PublicOS and the GRPM’s digital education programs, visit grpm.org.