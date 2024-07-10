Professional Research Services is a research company located in Troy, Michigan that specializes in conducting peer reviewed surveys of various professionals across numerous markets nationwide. A large part of its research focuses on the medical field, specifically M.D. and D.O. physicians. To determine an area’s Top Doctors, PRS contacts health systems and physicians and encourages them to cast votes for the peers they believe excel within their medical specialties, as well as positively contribute to the medical profession and the community at large. The final list of winners reflects extremely talented and esteemed physicians practicing in the Grand Rapids area.

The research for Grand Rapids Magazine’s Top Doctors was conducted Nov. 1, 2023 – Jan. 10, 2024. Physicians throughout Ottawa, Kent, Muskegon, and Allegan counties were contacted via email and/or postcard and encouraged to log onto the PRS survey site to cast their votes. PRS also contacted hospitals and medical clinics to inform them about the research. Some health groups joined in the effort by distributing the survey to practicing physicians. For the survey itself, each doctor was allowed to vote for up to five physicians across 71 board-certified specialties. The physicians with the highest number of votes within each of the specialties were further investigated and verified by the State of Michigan, as well as their individual practices. Each name that is published as part of Grand Rapids Magazine’s Top Doctors list is an active and practicing physician in good standing with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

Professionals may be screened and selected through the verification of licensing and review of any infractions through various applicable boards, agencies, and rating services. For further information, visit prscom.com or email PRS at sshevin@prscom.com.

Top Doctors 2024

Addiction Medicine

Erica Marie Tavares, M.D.

Emergency Care Specialists, PC

Grand Rapids Cara Poland, M.D.

OBGYN Residency – Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Paul Trowbridge, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Specialty Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids

Adolescent Medicine

Lisa Lowery, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Adolescent Medicine

Grand Rapids Justin Triemstra, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Adolescent Medicine

Grand Rapids

Allergy and Immunology

Mark M. Millar, M.D.

Allergy & Asthma Care

of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids Vincent Dubravec, M.D.

Allergy and Asthma Specialists of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Thomas Miller, M.D.

Allergy Associates of Western Michigan PC

Grandville Bradley Boelkins, M.D.

Corewell Health – Allergy and Immunology

Grand Rapids Jacqueline Eastman, M.D.

Corewell Health – Allergy and Immunology

Grand Rapids Amanda Holsworth, D.O.

Corewell Health – Allergy and Immunology

Grand Rapids Nicholas Hartog, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Allergy and Immunology

Grand Rapids Theodore Kelbel, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Allergy and Immunology

Grand Rapids Karyn Gell, M.D.

Grand Rapids Allergy

Grand Rapids Christine Schafer, M.D.

Grand Rapids Allergy

Grand Rapids Sara J. Uekert, M.D.

Grand Rapids Allergy

Grand Rapids Julie Hutson, M.D.

Lakeshore Allergy PC

Holland Dariush Orandi, M.D.

Orandi Allergy +

Asthma Center

Wyoming

Anesthesiology

Ashley Agerson, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Matthew Armstrong, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Alex Behm, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Payal Boss, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Laurie Chalifoux, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Todd Hart, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Paul Jaklitsch, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Peter Knoester, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Eric Larson, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Matthew Reynolds, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Barton Seymour, D.O.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Ashley Screws, M.D.

Trinity Health Grand Rapids Anesthesia

Grand Rapids

Breast Surgery

Amie Hop, M.D.

Corewell Health – Comprehensive Breast Clinic

Grand Rapids Marianne Melnik, M.D.

Corewell Health – Comprehensive Breast Clinic

Grand Rapids Melinda Miller, M.D.

Corewell Health – Comprehensive Breast Clinic

Grand Rapids Jayne Paulson, M.D.

Corewell Health – Comprehensive Breast Clinic

Grand Rapids Erica Wrubel, M.D.

Corewell Health – Comprehensive Breast Clinic

Grand Rapids Jessica Hafner, D.O.

Holland Hospital

General Surgery

Holland Kristina Gaunt, M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. – Vascular Surgery

Muskegon Colleen A.C. App, M.D.

The Breast Health & Wellness Center, PC

Grand Rapids Jamie Caughran, M.D.

Trinity Health Breast Center – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids

Cardiac Surgery

Edward Murphy, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Heart & Vascular

Grand Rapids Tomasz Timek, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Heart & Vascular

Grand Rapids Theodore Boeve, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiothoracic Surgery – Muskegon Campus

Muskegon Richard Downey, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiothoracic Surgery – Muskegon Campus

Muskegon

Cardiology

Nagib Chalfoun, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Heart & Vascular

Grand Rapids Sanjay Dandamudi, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Heart & Vascular

Grand Rapids Laura Franey, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Heart & Vascular

Wyoming William A.

Frauenheim, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Heart & Vascular

Holland Andre Gauri, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Heart & Vascular

Grand Rapids Ali Mahajerin, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Heart & Vascular

Grand Rapids David McNamara, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Heart & Vascular

Grand Rapids Michael McNamara, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Heart & Vascular

Wyoming Araya Negash, D.O.

Corewell Health –

Heart & Vascular

Grand Rapids Michael Vredenburg, D.O.

Corewell Health –

Heart & Vascular

Grand Rapids Michael Dickinson, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Heart & Vascular Center

Grand Rapids David Fermin, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Heart & Vascular Center

Grand Rapids Milena Jani, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Heart & Vascular Center

Grand Rapids David Bonnema, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiology – Muskegon

Muskegon Abiy Nigatu, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris

Grand Rapids Roger Shammas, M.D.

Trinity Health

Medical Group, Cardiovascular –

East Paris

Grand Rapids Barbara Karenko, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming Matthew

Sevensma, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming Eric Walchak, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming H. Paul Singh, M.D.

West Michigan Cardiology

Grand Rapids

Colon and Rectal Surgery

Nadav Dujovny, M.D.

Corewell Health – Colorectal

Grand Rapids Rebecca Hoedema, M.D.

Corewell Health – Colorectal

Grand Rapids Martin Luchtefeld, M.D.

Corewell Health – Colorectal

Grand Rapids Arida Siripong, M.D.

Corewell Health – Colorectal

Grand Rapids Ryan Figg, M.D.

Corewell Health – Colorectal

Grand Rapids Donald Kim, M.D.

Corewell Health – Colorectal

Grand Rapids Antonia Henry, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Healthpark

Wyoming

Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease

Matthew Armstrong, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Gustavo Cumbo–Nacheli, M.D.

Corewell Health – Pulmonology

Grand Rapids John Egan, M.D.

Corewell Health – Pulmonology

Grand Rapids Marc Mcclelland, M.D.

Corewell Health – Pulmonology

Grand Rapids Gayathri Sathiyamoorthy, M.D.

Corewell Health – Pulmonology

Grand Rapids Glenn VanOtteren, M.D.

Corewell Health – Pulmonology

Grand Rapids Drew Jorgensen, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Critical Care – Grand Rapids Hospital

Grand Rapids Eric Geiser, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Pulmonology – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Paul Harris, D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Pulmonology – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Terrance Barnes, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming Mounir Ghali, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming James Hoekwater, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming Gregory Neagos, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming Timothy Daum, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Sleep Disorders Center

Wyoming

Critical Care Surgery

Alistair Chapman, M.D.

Corewell Health – Multidisciplinary

Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids Charles Gibson, M.D.

Corewell Health – Multidisciplinary

Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids

Dermatology

Kurt A. Ashack, M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Eileen Axibal, M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Lisa M. Bedford, M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Stephen C. Cahill, D.O.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Daniel C. Dapprich, M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Brian J. Gerondale, M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Rebecca M. Jansen, M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids John E. Miner, M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Dipa S. Patel, M.D.

Dermatology at MidTowne, PC

Grand Rapids Adam Asarch, M.D.

Forefront Dermatology

Grand Rapids Nicholas Bontumasi, M.D.

Forefront Dermatology

Grand Rapids Sara Herman, M.D.

Forefront Dermatology

Grand Rapids David Oberlin, M.D.

Forefront Dermatology

Grand Rapids Kristi B. Hawley, D.O.

The Derm Institute

of West Michigan

Caledonia Nathan Nartker, M.D.

The Derm Institute

of West Michigan

Caledonia Gina C. Ang, M.D.

West Michigan Dermatology – Grandville

Grandville Bridget A. Green, M.D.

West Michigan Dermatology – Grandville

Grandville Douglas A.

Winstanley, D.O.

West Michigan Dermatology – Grandville

Grandville Amy Strikwerda, M.D.

West Michigan Dermatology – Holland

Holland Ryan Freeland, M.D.

Wolverine Dermatology

Wyoming

Ear, Nose, and Throat

Chad Afman, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Ear Nose and Throat

Grand Rapids James Thompson, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Head and Neck Surgery

Grand Rapids Veronique Wan, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Head and Neck Surgery

Grand Rapids Darryl J. Elzinga, M.D.

Ear Nose & Throat Center, PLLC

Grand Rapids Mark R. Winkle, M.D.

Ear Nose & Throat Center, PLLC

Grand Rapids Gregory J. Artz, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ear

Nose & Throat

Grand Rapids Claudell Cox, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ear

Nose & Throat

Grand Rapids Robert J. Meleca, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ear

Nose & Throat

Grand Rapids Devin Mistry, D.O.

Grand Rapids Ear

Nose & Throat

Grand Rapids Joseph C. Taylor, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ear

Nose & Throat

Grand Rapids Andrew M. Behler, D.O.

Grand Rapids Ear

Nose & Throat

Grand Rapids Joseph

VanderMeer, M.D.

Holland Hospital

Ear, Nose, Throat

& Allergy

Holland Michael F. Foster, D.O.

Michigan ENT &

Allergy Specialists

Holland Michael F. Foster, D.O.

Michigan ENT &

Allergy Specialists

Grand Rapids Anthony L. Howard, D.O.

Michigan ENT &

Allergy Specialists

Holland Richard J.

Strabbing, D.O.

Michigan ENT &

Allergy Specialists

Holland Nathan Salinas, M.D.

Holland Hospital Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy

Holland

Emergency Medicine

Justin Bedford, M.D.

Corewell Health – Emergency

Grand Rapids Eric Chase, M.D.

Corewell Health – Emergency

Grand Rapids David Hoffelder, M.D.

Corewell Health – Emergency

Grand Rapids Thomas Peterson, M.D.

Corewell Health – Emergency

Grand Rapids Matthew Singh, M.D.

Corewell Health – Emergency

Grand Rapids James Smith, M.D.

Corewell Health – Emergency

Grand Rapids Eric VanDePol, M.D.

Corewell Health – Emergency

Grand Rapids Stephanie Cunningham, M.D.

Corewell Health – Emergency

Grand Rapids Bradley Riley, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos

Children’s Hospital Emergency

Grand Rapids Charles Graham Sierzant, M.D.

Emergency Care Specialists, PC

Grand Rapids Melissa Mary

Taylor, M.D.

Emergency Care Specialists, PC

Grand Rapids Alexander Gutfraynd, D.O.

Grand River Emergency Medical Group

Grand Rapids David Berg, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Certified Emergency Medicine Specialists

Wyoming

Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism

Cyprian Gardine, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes and Endocrinology –

Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Josefina Shen, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes and Endocrinology –

Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Courtney Soubliere, D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes and Endocrinology –

Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Ashley Therasse, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes and Endocrinology –

Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Edward Kryshak, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West –

Park East

Grand Rapids Emilie Collins, M.D.

West Michigan Endocrine

Grand Rapids

Family Medicine

Leslie Schulte, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Family Medicine

East Grand Rapids Adam Mitchell, D.O.

Corewell Health –

Family Medicine

Caledonia Shannon Fritz, D.O.

Corewell Health –

Family, Internal and Pediatric Medicine

Rockford Terry Wright, M.D.

Family Medicine Specialists PC

Grand Rapids John Hamersma, M.D.

Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Jared Langerak, M.D.

Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids David Lieuwen, M.D.

Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Andrew Vollmar, M.D.

Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Michael Bultje, D.O.

Grand Valley Medical Specialists, PLC

Grand Rapids Fredric Reyelts, M.D.

Joyn Health, Grand Rapids Kirk Agerson, M.D.

Kirk Agerson MD PC

Grand Rapids Nick Blank, M.D.

Nova Direct Primary Care

Grand Rapids Matt Falkiewicz, M.D.

Nova Direct Primary Care

Grand Rapids Karri MacMillan, D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic

Family Medicine –

Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Richard Sadowski, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine – Grand Rapids Hospital

Grand Rapids Camille Ryan, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care

& Pediatrics – Rockford

Rockford Gabriel Dunn, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West –

Allendale Health Center

Allendale Kristi Kern, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West –

Beltline Health Center

Grand Rapids Edwin Kornoelje, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West –

Beltline Health Center

Grand Rapids

Gastro-enterology

Jeremy Barber, D.O.

Corewell Health – Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Courtney Ferch, M.D.

Corewell Health – Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Lia Kaufman, M.D.

Corewell Health – Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Ben Kieff, M.D.

Corewell Health – Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Randall Meisner, M.D.

Corewell Health – Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Matthew Moeller, M.D.

Corewell Health – Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Lindsay Negash, D.O.

Corewell Health – Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Thomas Rupp, M.D.

Corewell Health – Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Ryan Wong, M.D.

Corewell Health – Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Eugene

Zolotarevsky, M.D.

Corewell Health – Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Srinivas K.

Janardan, M.D.

Grand River Gastroenterology & Endoscopy Center

Grand Rapids J. Bradley Morrow, M.D.

Grand River Gastroenterology & Endoscopy Center

Grand Rapids Curtis R. Weaver, M.D.

Grand River Gastroenterology & Endoscopy Center

Grand Rapids Armita Ghoddousi, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Healthpark

Wyoming Ryan Hamby, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Healthpark

Wyoming Ammar Hassan, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Healthpark

Wyoming Thomas Riley, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Healthpark

Wyoming

General Surgery

Amy Banks–

Venegoni, M.D.

Corewell Health – General Surgery

Grand Rapids Jeffrey Gawel, M.D.

Corewell Health – General Surgery

Grand Rapids Kenneth Minks, M.D.

Corewell Health – General Surgery

Grand Rapids David Scheeres, M.D.

Corewell Health – General Surgery

Grand Rapids Charles Gibson, M.D.

Corewell Health – Multidisciplinary

Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids Joel Anderson, M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. – General Surgery

Muskegon Jennifer Bradley, M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. – General Surgery

Muskegon Kristina Gaunt, M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. – General Surgery

Muskegon Gregory Myers, M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. – General Surgery

Muskegon Jill Onesti, M.D.

Trinity Health Richard J. Lacks Sr. Cancer Center

Grand Rapids Jaret Beane, D.O.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC

Wyoming Daniel Borreson, M.D.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC

Wyoming Michael Dejong, M.D.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC

Wyoming Joel Green, M.D.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC

Wyoming Adam Henke, M.D.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC

Wyoming Michael Leahy, M.D.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC

Wyoming Eric Mitchell, M.D.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC

Wyoming Wayne

VanderKolk, M.D.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC

Wyoming

Genetics

Caleb Bupp, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Genetics

Grand Rapids Laurie Seaver, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Genetics

Grand Rapids

Geriatric Medicine

Iris Boettcher, M.D.

Corewell Health – Geriatrics and

Specialty Care

Byron Center James Passinault, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Internal Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Robert Riekse, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Geriatrics – Grand Rapids Hospital

Grand Rapids

Gynecologic Oncology

Mae Zakhour, M.D.

Corewell Health – Gynecologic Oncology

Grand Rapids Leigh Seamon, D.O.

Corewell Health – Gynecologic Oncology

Grand Rapids Margaret

Whicker, M.D.

Trinity Health –

Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center Gynecology Oncology

Grand Rapids Kevin Brader, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West –

Women’s Health – Gynecologic Oncology

Grand Rapids

Hand Surgery

Donald P. Condit, M.D.

Condit Hand Clinic

Grand Rapids Daniel Hess, M.D.

Corewell Health – Orthopedics

Grand Rapids Stephen Duquette, M.D.

Corewell Health – Orthopedics

Grand Rapids Matthew P.

Fahrenkopf, M.D.

Elite Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Matthew Martin, M.D.

Elite Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Randy Lovell, M.D.

Lovell Hand & Orthopedic Center

Grand Rapids S. Andrei Ostric, M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. –

Hand Surgery

Muskegon Scott Burgess, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Viet Do, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Leland Gossett, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Julian Kuz, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Johanna R. Krebiehl, M.D.

Plastic Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids

Hematology and Oncology

Kathryn B. Alguire, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Norton Shores Eric D. Batts, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Holland Brett T. Brinker, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Grand Rapids Sreenivasa R. Chandana, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Grand Rapids Yuanbin Chen, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Norton Shores Thomas E. Gribbin, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Grand Rapids Jared D. Knol, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Norton Shores Nehal Lakhani, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Grand Rapids Erin M. Pettijohn, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Norton Shores Eric C. Santos, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Grand Rapids Manish R. Sharma, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Grand Rapids Andrew L. Sochacki, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Grand Rapids Amy C.

Vander Woude, M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Grand Rapids Michael Zakem, D.O.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Grand Rapids Stephanie Dublis, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Cancer Center at the Village

Wyoming Gretchen Roe, M.D.

Corewell Health – Hospice and

Palliative Care

Grand Rapids

Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Vani Koets, M.D.

Dr. Vani Koets, M.D.

Grand Rapids John Mulder, M.D.

Holland Home

Grand Rapids Tod Wyn, M.D.

Hospice of Holland, Inc.

Holland Joel Phillips, D.O.

Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences –

Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Steven Dupuis, D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Geriatrics – Broadway

Grand Rapids

Infectious Disease

Russell Lampen, D.O.

Corewell Health – Infectious Disease

Grand Rapids Liam Sullivan, D.O.

Corewell Health – Infectious Disease

Grand Rapids Anamaria Bondici, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease – Grand

Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Nnaemeka

Egwuatu, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease – Grand

Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Andrew Jameson, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease – Grand

Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Mohamad El Mortada, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming

Internal Medicine

TaLawnda Bragg, M.D.

Corewell Health – Internal Medicine

Grand Rapids Kathleen Jarrett, M.D.

Corewell Health – Internal Medicine

Grand Rapids Luke VandeZande, M.D.

Corewell Health – Internal Medicine

Grand Rapids Yelena Yavich, M.D.

Corewell Health – Internal Medicine

Grand Rapids William Baer, M.D.

Exponential Health

Grand Rapids Jordan Cantor, D.O.

Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Bruce Langerak, D.O.

Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Michael J. App, M.D.

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics of West Michigan

Grand Rapids James Passinault, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Internal Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Brian Stewart, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine – Grand

Rapids Hospital

Grand Rapids James Fitzgerald, D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – East Paris

Grand Rapids Jennifer Cory, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West –

Beltline Health Center

Grand Rapids Adam Wolfe, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West –

Beltline Health Center

Grand Rapids David Albrecht, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West –

Southwest Health Center

Wyoming Eryn Quinn, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West –

Southwest Health Center

Wyoming

Interventional Cardiology

Araya Negash, D.O.

Corewell Health –

Heart & Vascular

Grand Rapids David Bonnema, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiology – Muskegon

Muskegon Roger Shammas, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris

Grand Rapids Eric Walchak, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming Rajinder Marok, M.D.

West Michigan Cardiology

Grand Rapids H. Paul Singh, M.D.

West Michigan Cardiology

Grand Rapids

Maternal and Fetal Medicine

Shontreal Cooper, M.D.

Corewell Health – Maternal Fetal Medicine

Grand Rapids Marcos Cordoba Munoz, M.D.

Corewell Health – Maternal Fetal Medicine

Grand Rapids Erin Fricke, M.D.

Corewell Health – Maternal Fetal Medicine

Grand Rapids Vivian Romero, M.D.

Corewell Health – Maternal Fetal Medicine

Grand Rapids Lisa Thiel, D.O.

Corewell Health – Maternal Fetal Medicine

Grand Rapids Michael Tsimis, M.D.

Corewell Health – Maternal Fetal Medicine

Grand Rapids David Colombo, M.D.

Corewell Health – Maternal Fetal Medicine

Grand Rapids Thomas N.

alaskas, M.D.

Maternal Fetal Medicine Associates, PC

Grand Rapids

Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine

Mitchell DeJonge, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos

Children’s Hospital Neonatology/NICU

Grand Rapids Benedict Doctor, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos

Children’s Hospital Neonatology/NICU

Grand Rapids Claudia

Nadernejad, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos

Children’s Hospital Neonatology/NICU

Grand Rapids Steven Gelfand, M.D.

Trinity Health Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) – Grand

Rapids Hospital

Grand Rapids

Nephrology

Ramandeep S.

Banga, M.D.

Renal Associates of

West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids Kseniya V. Filippova, M.D.

Renal Associates of

West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids Saurabh K. Goel, M.D.

Renal Associates of

West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids Daniel J. Legault, M.D.

Renal Associates of

West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids James A. Visser, M.D.

Renal Associates of

West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids

Neurology

Paul Twydell, D.O.

Corewell Health – Neurology and Clinical Neuropsychology

Grand Rapids Shan Abbas, M.D.

Corewell Health – Neurology and Epilepsy

Grand Rapids David Burdette, M.D.

Corewell Health – Neurology and Epilepsy

Grand Rapids Christopher Goshgarian, M.D.

Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences –

Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Jessica Hedeman, D.O.

Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences –

Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Audrey Sanders, D.O.

Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences –

Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Herman Sullivan, M.D.

Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences –

Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Melanie Taylor, M.D.

Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences –

Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Min Zhu, M.D.

Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences –

Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Muhammad

Farooq, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Neurosurgery – Cherry

Grand Rapids David Ehrhardt, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming Jordan Taylor, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming

Neurosurgery

Paul Mazaris, M.D.

Corewell Health – Neurosurgery

Grand Rapids Justin Singer, M.D.

Corewell Health – Neurosurgery

Grand Rapids Todd Vitaz, M.D.

Corewell Health – Neurosurgery

Grand Rapids Hayden Boyce, M.D.

Corewell Health – Neurosurgery

Grand Rapids Justin C. Clark, M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.

Grand Rapids Bryan E. Figueroa, M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.

Grand Rapids John F. Keller, M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.

Grand Rapids Todd D. Vogel, M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.

Grand Rapids Steve Klafeta, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Neurosurgery – Cherry

Grand Rapids Jurgen Luders, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Neurosurgery – Cherry

Grand Rapids

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Jeffrey Dood, M.D.

Corewell Health – Obstetrics and Gynecology

Grand Rapids Stephanie Flermoen, M.D.

Corewell Health – Obstetrics and Gynecology

Grand Rapids Joya Johnson, M.D.

Corewell Health – Obstetrics and Gynecology

Grand Rapids Kania McGhee, M.D.

Corewell Health – Obstetrics and Gynecology

Grand Rapids Casey Parini, M.D.

Corewell Health – Obstetrics and Gynecology

Grand Rapids Sara DeNolf, M.D.

Corewell Health – Obstetrics and Gynecology

Grand Rapids Robert Bowes, M.D.

Grand Rapids

Women’s Health

Grand Rapids Ruth Brandt, M.D.

Grand Rapids

Women’s Health

Grand Rapids Monica Gary, M.D.

Grand Rapids

Women’s Health

Grand Rapids Robyn Hubbard, M.D.

Grand Rapids

Women’s Health

Grand Rapids Sarah Mattson, M.D.

Grand Rapids

Women’s Health

Grand Rapids Michael Werkema, M.D.

OB/GYN Associates

of Holland

Holland Andola Mathis, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Obstetrics and Gynecology – Cherry

Grand Rapids Geron Turke, D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Obstetrics and Gynecology – Cherry

Grand Rapids Diana Bitner, M.D.

true. Women’s Health

Grand Rapids

Ophthalmology

Elizabeth H. Henry, M.D.

Cascade Eyes

Grand Rapids Eiyass Albeiruti, M.D.

Eye Center of

Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Jasmina Bajric, M.D.

Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery

Grand Rapids Adam S. Hassan, M.D.

Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery

Grand Rapids Thomas Cowden, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

Walker Yosef Gindzin, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

Walker Parin Gohel, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

Grandville Marcus Muallem, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

Grand Rapids Leslie Norris, D.O.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

Walker Laura Piippo, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

Grandville Michael Harrison, M.D.

Harrison Eye Center PC

Grand Rapids Marko

Habekovic, M.D.

Marko Habekovic Ophthalmology

Grand Rapids Michael Boyle, M.D.

Oculoplastic

Associates of West Michigan, PLC

Grand Rapids Tiffany Kent, M.D.

Oculoplastic

Associates of West Michigan, PLC

Grand Rapids Patrick J. Droste, M.D.

Pediatric

Ophthalmology PC

Grand Rapids Thomas M.

Aaberg Jr., M.D.

Retina Specialists

of Michigan

Grand Rapids Gregory Bever Jr., M.D.

Retina Specialists

of Michigan

Grand Rapids Joseph Boss, M.D.

Retina Specialists

of Michigan

Grand Rapids Edward Korot, M.D.

Retina Specialists

of Michigan

Grand Rapids Nathan Pezda, M.D.

Retina Specialists

of Michigan

Grand Rapids Liliya Sutherland, D.O.

Retina Specialists

of Michigan

Grand Rapids Scott J. Westhouse, D.O.

Retina Specialists

of Michigan

Grand Rapids Nathan Reed, D.O.

Shoreline Vision

Muskegon Lee Webster, M.D.

Shoreline Vision

Muskegon Paul Brown, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Ophthalmology

at the Village

Wyoming Douglas Doyle, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Ophthalmology

at the Village

Wyoming Karl J. Siebert, M.D.

Verdier Eye Center

Grand Rapids David D. Verdier, M.D.

Verdier Eye Center

Grand Rapids Kathleen DeHorn, M.D.

Vitreo–Retinal Associates

Grand Rapids

Orthopedic Surgery

Derek Axibal, M.D.

Corewell Health – Orthopedic Surgery

Caledonia Daniel Hess, M.D.

Corewell Health – Orthopedics

Grand Rapids Matthew Karek, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Spine and Pain Management Center

Grand Rapids John Anderson, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Scott Burgess, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Kristopher

Danielson, D.O.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Viet Do, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Kenneth Easton, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Terrence Endres, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Erik Hedlund, D.O.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Michael Jabara, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Kory Johnson, D.O.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Thomas Malvitz, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Thomas Matelic, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Scott Russo, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids James Stubbart, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Peter Theut, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Rick A. Baszler, D.O.

Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon

Muskegon James R. Ringler, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon

Muskegon Jon D. Hop, M.D.

Shoreline Orthopaedic

& Sports Medicine

Clinic

Holland Bruce A. Stewart, M.D.

Shoreline Orthopaedic

& Sports Medicine

Clinic

Holland John H. Healey Jr., M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group Orthopedics – Byron Center

Byron Center Timothy Henne, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group Orthopedics – Byron Center

Byron Center Tim Lenters, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group Orthopedics – Byron Center

Byron Center Geoffrey

Sandman, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group Orthopedics – Byron Center

Byron Center Karl Roberts, M.D.

West Michigan Orthopaedics

Grand Rapids Carl Wierks, M.D.

West Michigan Orthopaedics

Grand Rapids Patrick Zietz, M.D.

West Michigan Orthopaedics

Grand Rapids

Pain Medicine

A.J. Rush, M.D.

Grand River Rehabilitation

Grand Rapids Marc Korn, M.D.

Haven Spine + Pain

Grand Rapids Keith Javery, D.O.

Javery Pain Institute

Grand Rapids John Birgiolas, M.D.

Michigan Pain Consultants, PC

Wyoming Eric Kozfkay, D.O.

Michigan Pain Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Kevin M. Nemeth, M.D.

Michigan Pain Consultants, PC

Holland Bindu Popat–Lewis, D.O.

Michigan Pain Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Adam Powell, D.O.

Michigan Pain Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids

Pathology

Jennifer R.

Stumph, M.D.

Michigan Pathology Specialists, PC

Grand Rapids Kay Aardema, M.D.

Pathology Associates

of Grand Rapids, PC

Grand Rapids Michael Naski, M.D.

Pathology Associates

of Grand Rapids, PC

Grand Rapids

Pediatric / Adolescent Psychiatry

Carolyn King, M.D.

C. King Psychiatry

Grand Rapids Heide Rollings, M.D.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Cardiology

Yasser Al–Khatib, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Congenital Heart Center

Grand Rapids Kim Lee, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Congenital Heart Center

Grand Rapids Jeffrey

Schneider, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Congenital Heart Center

Grand Rapids Julie Sommerfield–Ronek, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Congenital Heart Center

Grand Rapids Heather Sowinski, D.O.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Congenital Heart Center

Grand Rapids Ronald Grifka, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Beltline Health Center

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Critical Care Medicine

Robert

Fitzgerald, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Critical Care

Grand Rapids Anthony Olivero, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Critical Care

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Dermatology

Katherine Foster, D.O.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Dermatology

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Endocrinology

Yaw Appiagyei–Dankah, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Endocrinology

Grand Rapids Maala Daniel, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Endocrinology

Grand Rapids Donna Eng, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Endocrinology

Grand Rapids Christel Keefe, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Endocrinology

Grand Rapids Emily Miller, D.O.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Endocrinology

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Ryan Cox, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Peter Freswick, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Hematology and Oncology

Allison Close, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Hematology and Oncology

Grand Rapids Albert

Cornelius, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Hematology and Oncology

Grand Rapids James Fahner, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Hematology and Oncology

Grand Rapids Beth Kurt, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Hematology and Oncology

Grand Rapids Sharon Smith, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Hematology and Oncology

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Infectious Disease

George Fogg, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Infectious Disease

Grand Rapids Rosemary Olivero, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Infectious Disease

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Nephrology

Yi Cai, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Nephrology

Grand Rapids Jens Goebel, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Nephrology

Grand Rapids Julia Steinke, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Nephrology

Grand Rapids Jason Thomas, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Nephrology

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Neurology

Steven DeRoos, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Neurosciences

Grand Rapids Daniel Fain, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Neurosciences

Grand Rapids Jena Krueger, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos

Children’s Hospital Neurosciences

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Neurosurgery

Casey Madura, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos

Children’s Hospital Neurosurgery

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Pulmonology

Susan Millard, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Pulmonology

Grand Rapids John Schuen, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Pulmonology

Grand Rapids Johanna Zea–Hernandez, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Pulmonology

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Surgery

Emily Durkin, M.D.

Pediatric Surgeons

of West Michigan P.C.

Grand Rapids Elliot

Pennington, M.D.

Pediatric Surgeons

of West Michigan P.C.

Grand Rapids Marc G. Schlatter, M.D.

Pediatric Surgeons

of West Michigan P.C.

Grand Rapids Daniel Watkins, M.D.

Pediatric Surgeons

of West Michigan P.C.

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Urology

Theodore D.

Barber, M.D.

Urologic Consultants – Downtown

Grand Rapids David L.

Weatherly, M.D.

Urologic Consultants – Downtown

Grand Rapids

Pediatrics (General)

Ron Hofman, M.D.

Alger Pediatrics

Grand Rapids Jayne Rauwerda, M.D.

Alger Pediatrics

Grand Rapids Jeremy Veenema, D.O.

Alger Pediatrics

Grand Rapids Alison Gehle, M.D.

Cascade Pediatrics

Grand Rapids Mark Weirich, M.D.

Cascade Pediatrics

Grand Rapids Matthew Gale, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Family, Internal and Pediatric Medicine

Grand Rapids Jeri Kessenich, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos

Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids Candace Smith–

King, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Pediatrics

Grand Rapids Randall Leja, D.O.

Forest Hills Pediatric Associates

Grand Rapids Michael Scott Meindertsma, M.D.

Forest Hills Pediatric Associates

Grand Rapids Cara Zokoe, M.D.

Forest Hills Pediatric Associates

Grand Rapids Betsy Beckman, M.D.

Holland Hospital Family Medicine – Douglas

Douglas Erika Stremler Pott, M.D.

MiKids Pediatrics PC

Caledonia Sheila Wang, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care

& Pediatrics – Cherry

Grand Rapids Tiffany Letts, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West –

Southwest Health Center

Wyoming Shawna Pierce, M.D.

Western Michigan Pediatrics – Jenison

Jenison Thomas Foster, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care

& Pediatrics – NW

Grand Rapids

Walker

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Carolyn Vollmer, M.D.

Corewell Health – Physical Medicine

and Rehabilitation

Grand Rapids A.J. Rush, M.D.

Grand River Rehabilitation

Grand Rapids Kelly Armstrong, M.D.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

Grand Rapids Benjamin Bruinsma, M.D.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

Grand Rapids Daniel Fechtner, M.D.

Rehabilitation & Physical Medicine Specialists, PC.

Grand Rapids Naomi Kaplan, M.B.B.S.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

Grand Rapids Andrea Kuldanek, M.D.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

Grand Rapids Christopher Morelli, D.O.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

Grand Rapids Meagan Smith, D.O.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

Grand Rapids James Ellis, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Adam C. Hull, D.O.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids James Lee, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Randy Russo, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Sampson Ho, M.D.

Rehabilitation & Physical Medicine Specialists PC

Grand Rapids Thereseann M. Huprikar, D.O.

Shoreline Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Clinic

Holland David Hakopian, D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Physical Medicine and

Spine – Cherry

Grand Rapids Joshua Nicholson, D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Physical Medicine and

Spine – Cherry

Grand Rapids

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

David Alfonso, M.D.

Bengtson Center

for Aesthetics &

Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Brad Bengtson, M.D.

Bengtson Center

for Aesthetics &

Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Steven L. Ringler, M.D.

Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Douglas Leppink, M.D.

Centre for Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Benjamin Rechner, M.D.

Centre for Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Shannon Armstrong, M.D.

Elite Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids William T. Cullen, M.D.

Elite Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Matthew P.

Fahrenkopf, M.D.

Elite Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Matthew Martin, M.D.

Elite Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Jasmina Bajric, M.D.

Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery

Grand Rapids Adam S. Hassan, M.D.

Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery

Grand Rapids S. Andrei Ostric, M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. –

Hand Surgery

Muskegon Ryan P. Ter Louw, M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. –

Plastic Surgery

Muskegon Dena W. Thayer, D.O.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. –

Plastic Surgery

Muskegon Stephen N. Zonca, M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. –

Plastic Surgery

Muskegon Dennis Hammond, M.D.

Partners in Plastic Surgery of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Terri Zomerlei, M.D.

Partners in Plastic Surgery of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Marguerite E.

Aitken, M.D.

Plastic Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids Johanna R.

Krebiehl, M.D.

Plastic Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids John D. Renucci, M.D.

Plastic Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids Douglas L. Vander Woude, M.D.

Plastic Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids Andrew Livingston, M.D.

Plastic Surgery Specialists PLLC

Grand Rapids Robyn Sackeyfio, M.D.

R. Sackeyfio

Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids

Podiatry

John Harris, D.P.M.

Corewell Health – Podiatry

Grand Rapids Marisha Stawiski, D.P.M.

Corewell Health – Podiatry

Grand Rapids Courtney Thenn, D.P.M.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Podiatry – Rivertown

Grandville Daniel Koschtial, D.P.M.

University of Michigan Health West – Comstock Park Health Center

Comstock Park

Psychiatry

Sameh Dwaikat, M.D.

Trinity Health Psychiatric Medical Unit –

Grand Rapids Hospital

Grand Rapids

Radiation Oncology

Eric Buth, M.D.

Corewell Health – Radiation Oncology

Grand Rapids Patrick Fabrizio, M.D.

Corewell Health – Radiation Oncology

Grand Rapids Brian Kastner, M.D.

Corewell Health – Radiation Oncology

Grand Rapids Michael Mahacek, M.D.

Corewell Health – Radiation Oncology

Grand Rapids Gina Rebesco, M.D.

Corewell Health – Radiation Oncology

Grand Rapids Derek Bergsma, M.D.

Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center – Department of

Radiation Oncology

Grand Rapids James Kane, M.D.

Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center – Department of

Radiation Oncology

Grand Rapids R. Spencer Kirkland, M.D.

Radiation Oncology Centers – Lemmen–Holton Cancer Pavilion

Grand Rapids Julie Forstner, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Cancer Center at the Village

Wyoming Terri Lynn

Bott–Kothari, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West –

Radiology Oncology

Wyoming

Radiology

Jamie Frost, D.O.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Michael Johnson, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Joseph Junewick, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Jarrod Macfarlane, D.O.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Chris Therasse, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Baljit S. Deol, M.D.

Kent Radiology PC

Grand Rapids Daniel Spear, M.D.

Trinity Health –

Kent Radiology PC

Grand Rapids Jennifer E.

Rollenhagen, M.D.

Trinity Health Breast Center – Grand

Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids

Reproductive Endocrinology / Infertility

Emma Giuliani, M.D.

The Fertility Center

Grand Rapids Valerie I. Shavell, M.D.

The Fertility Center

Grand Rapids Mili Thakur, M.D.

The Fertility Center

Grand Rapids

Rheumatology

Nour Zleik, M.D.

Corewell Health – Rheumatology

Grand Rapids Danielle Robinett, M.D.

Holland Hospital Rheumatology

Zeeland Philip Velderman, M.D.

Holland Hospital Rheumatology

Holland James Birmingham, M.D.

River City Rheumatology

Ada Andrew

Lewandoski, D.O.

River City Rheumatology

Ada Aaron Eggebeen, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Rheumatology

Grand Rapids Richard Martin, M.D.

Trinity Health

Medical Group, Rheumatology

Grand Rapids Eric Slavin, M.D.

Trinity Health

Medical Group, Rheumatology

Grand Rapids

Sleep Medicine

Jason Coles, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Sleep Medicine

Grand Rapids Daniel Herrick, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Sleep Medicine

Grand Rapids Soumya Madala, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Sleep Medicine – Cherry

Grand Rapids Christopher

Morgan, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Sleep Medicine – Cherry

Grand Rapids Timothy Daum, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Sleep Disorders Center

Wyoming

Sports Medicine

Derek Blok, M.D.

Corewell Health – Orthopedics

Sports Medicine

Holland Matthew Hilton, D.O.

Holland Hospital Family Medicine – Zeeland

Zeeland Courtney Erickson–Adams, M.D.

Holland Hospital Primary Care Grand Haven

Grand Haven Erik Hedlund, D.O.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Michael Jabara, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Thomas Matelic, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Peter Theut, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Kristi Kern, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West –

Beltline Health Center

Grand Rapids Edwin Kornoelje, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West –

Beltline Health Center

Grand Rapids Aryn Johnson, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West –

Caledonia Health Center

Caledonia Kenneth Dood, D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Cedar Springs Health Center

Cedar Springs

Thoracic Surgery

Geoffrey Lam, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Heart & Vascular

Grand Rapids Charles Willekes, M.D.

Corewell Health –

Heart & Vascular

Grand Rapids Behrooz

Shabahang, M.D.

Trinity Health Richard J. Lacks Sr. Cancer Center

Grand Rapids Alistair Chapman, M.D.

Corewell Health – Multidisciplinary

Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids Charles Gibson, M.D.

Corewell Health – Multidisciplinary

Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids Kristopher

Danielson, D.O.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids

Urology

Christopher Brede, M.D.

Corewell Health – Urology

Grand Rapids George Ghareeb, M.D.

Corewell Health – Urology

Grand Rapids John Humphrey, M.D.

Corewell Health – Urology

Grand Rapids Brian Lane, M.D.

Corewell Health – Urology

Grand Rapids Hector Pimentel, M.D.

Corewell Health – Urology

Grand Rapids Christopher

Riedinger, M.D.

Corewell Health – Urology

Grand Rapids Conrad Tobert, M.D.

Corewell Health – Urology

Grand Rapids Jannah H.

Thompson, M.D.

Jannah H. Thompson, M.D.

Norton Shores Kenneth F. Shockley, D.O.

Michigan Urological Clinic

Grand Rapids John G. Anema, M.D.

Urologic Consultants – Downtown

Grand Rapids Jeffrey B.

Casamento, M.D.

Urology Associates of Grand Rapids, PC

Grand Rapids Erik M. Ratchford, D.O.

Urology Associates of Grand Rapids, PC

Grand Rapids Paul N. Rodriguez, M.D.

Urology Associates of Grand Rapids, PC

Grand Rapids Randall S. Kuntzman, M.D.

Urology Surgeons, P.C.

Grand Rapids John R. Lobo, M.D.

Urology Surgeons, P.C.

Grand Rapids Navneet S. Mander, M.D.

Urology Surgeons, P.C.

Grand Rapids Toby Lees, M.D.

Western Michigan Urological Associates

Holland John Ludlow, M.D.

Western Michigan Urological Associates

Holland Michael Traver, M.D.

Western Michigan Urological Associates

Holland

Vascular / Interventional Radiology

Michael Knox, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Jarrod Macfarlane, D.O.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Bryan Mustert, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Baljit S. Deol, M.D.

Kent Radiology PC

Grand Rapids Orrie Close, M.D.

Radiology Muskegon PLC

Grand Rapids Cameron S. Richardson, D.O.

Trinity Health

Grand Rapids

Hospital – Radiology

Grand Rapids Michael Koets, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West –

Medical Staff Office

Wyoming Christina Bakalis, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming Guillermo Sanchez, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming Matthew Tiede, M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming

Vascular Surgery