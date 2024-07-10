Professional Research Services is a research company located in Troy, Michigan that specializes in conducting peer reviewed surveys of various professionals across numerous markets nationwide. A large part of its research focuses on the medical field, specifically M.D. and D.O. physicians. To determine an area’s Top Doctors, PRS contacts health systems and physicians and encourages them to cast votes for the peers they believe excel within their medical specialties, as well as positively contribute to the medical profession and the community at large. The final list of winners reflects extremely talented and esteemed physicians practicing in the Grand Rapids area.
The research for Grand Rapids Magazine’s Top Doctors was conducted Nov. 1, 2023 – Jan. 10, 2024. Physicians throughout Ottawa, Kent, Muskegon, and Allegan counties were contacted via email and/or postcard and encouraged to log onto the PRS survey site to cast their votes. PRS also contacted hospitals and medical clinics to inform them about the research. Some health groups joined in the effort by distributing the survey to practicing physicians. For the survey itself, each doctor was allowed to vote for up to five physicians across 71 board-certified specialties. The physicians with the highest number of votes within each of the specialties were further investigated and verified by the State of Michigan, as well as their individual practices. Each name that is published as part of Grand Rapids Magazine’s Top Doctors list is an active and practicing physician in good standing with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.
Professionals may be screened and selected through the verification of licensing and review of any infractions through various applicable boards, agencies, and rating services. For further information, visit prscom.com or email PRS at sshevin@prscom.com.
Addiction Medicine
Erica Marie Tavares, M.D.
Emergency Care Specialists, PC
Grand Rapids
Cara Poland, M.D.
OBGYN Residency – Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Paul Trowbridge, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Specialty Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Adolescent Medicine
Lisa Lowery, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Adolescent Medicine
Grand Rapids
Justin Triemstra, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Adolescent Medicine
Grand Rapids
Allergy and Immunology
Mark M. Millar, M.D.
Allergy & Asthma Care
of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Vincent Dubravec, M.D.
Allergy and Asthma Specialists of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Thomas Miller, M.D.
Allergy Associates of Western Michigan PC
Grandville
Bradley Boelkins, M.D.
Corewell Health – Allergy and Immunology
Grand Rapids
Jacqueline Eastman, M.D.
Corewell Health – Allergy and Immunology
Grand Rapids
Amanda Holsworth, D.O.
Corewell Health – Allergy and Immunology
Grand Rapids
Nicholas Hartog, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Allergy and Immunology
Grand Rapids
Theodore Kelbel, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Allergy and Immunology
Grand Rapids
Karyn Gell, M.D.
Grand Rapids Allergy
Grand Rapids
Christine Schafer, M.D.
Grand Rapids Allergy
Grand Rapids
Sara J. Uekert, M.D.
Grand Rapids Allergy
Grand Rapids
Julie Hutson, M.D.
Lakeshore Allergy PC
Holland
Dariush Orandi, M.D.
Orandi Allergy +
Asthma Center
Wyoming
Anesthesiology
Ashley Agerson, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Matthew Armstrong, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Alex Behm, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Payal Boss, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Laurie Chalifoux, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Todd Hart, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Paul Jaklitsch, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Peter Knoester, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Eric Larson, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Matthew Reynolds, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Barton Seymour, D.O.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Ashley Screws, M.D.
Trinity Health Grand Rapids Anesthesia
Grand Rapids
Breast Surgery
Amie Hop, M.D.
Corewell Health – Comprehensive Breast Clinic
Grand Rapids
Marianne Melnik, M.D.
Corewell Health – Comprehensive Breast Clinic
Grand Rapids
Melinda Miller, M.D.
Corewell Health – Comprehensive Breast Clinic
Grand Rapids
Jayne Paulson, M.D.
Corewell Health – Comprehensive Breast Clinic
Grand Rapids
Erica Wrubel, M.D.
Corewell Health – Comprehensive Breast Clinic
Grand Rapids
Jessica Hafner, D.O.
Holland Hospital
General Surgery
Holland
Kristina Gaunt, M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. – Vascular Surgery
Muskegon
Colleen A.C. App, M.D.
The Breast Health & Wellness Center, PC
Grand Rapids
Jamie Caughran, M.D.
Trinity Health Breast Center – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Cardiac Surgery
Edward Murphy, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Heart & Vascular
Grand Rapids
Tomasz Timek, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Heart & Vascular
Grand Rapids
Theodore Boeve, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiothoracic Surgery – Muskegon Campus
Muskegon
Richard Downey, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiothoracic Surgery – Muskegon Campus
Muskegon
Cardiology
Nagib Chalfoun, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Heart & Vascular
Grand Rapids
Sanjay Dandamudi, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Heart & Vascular
Grand Rapids
Laura Franey, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Heart & Vascular
Wyoming
William A.
Frauenheim, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Heart & Vascular
Holland
Andre Gauri, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Heart & Vascular
Grand Rapids
Ali Mahajerin, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Heart & Vascular
Grand Rapids
David McNamara, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Heart & Vascular
Grand Rapids
Michael McNamara, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Heart & Vascular
Wyoming
Araya Negash, D.O.
Corewell Health –
Heart & Vascular
Grand Rapids
Michael Vredenburg, D.O.
Corewell Health –
Heart & Vascular
Grand Rapids
Michael Dickinson, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Heart & Vascular Center
Grand Rapids
David Fermin, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Heart & Vascular Center
Grand Rapids
Milena Jani, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Heart & Vascular Center
Grand Rapids
David Bonnema, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiology – Muskegon
Muskegon
Abiy Nigatu, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris
Grand Rapids
Roger Shammas, M.D.
Trinity Health
Medical Group, Cardiovascular –
East Paris
Grand Rapids
Barbara Karenko, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Matthew
Sevensma, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Eric Walchak, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
H. Paul Singh, M.D.
West Michigan Cardiology
Grand Rapids
Colon and Rectal Surgery
Nadav Dujovny, M.D.
Corewell Health – Colorectal
Grand Rapids
Rebecca Hoedema, M.D.
Corewell Health – Colorectal
Grand Rapids
Martin Luchtefeld, M.D.
Corewell Health – Colorectal
Grand Rapids
Arida Siripong, M.D.
Corewell Health – Colorectal
Grand Rapids
Ryan Figg, M.D.
Corewell Health – Colorectal
Grand Rapids
Donald Kim, M.D.
Corewell Health – Colorectal
Grand Rapids
Antonia Henry, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Healthpark
Wyoming
Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Matthew Armstrong, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Gustavo Cumbo–Nacheli, M.D.
Corewell Health – Pulmonology
Grand Rapids
John Egan, M.D.
Corewell Health – Pulmonology
Grand Rapids
Marc Mcclelland, M.D.
Corewell Health – Pulmonology
Grand Rapids
Gayathri Sathiyamoorthy, M.D.
Corewell Health – Pulmonology
Grand Rapids
Glenn VanOtteren, M.D.
Corewell Health – Pulmonology
Grand Rapids
Drew Jorgensen, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Critical Care – Grand Rapids Hospital
Grand Rapids
Eric Geiser, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Pulmonology – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Paul Harris, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Pulmonology – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Terrance Barnes, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Mounir Ghali, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
James Hoekwater, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Gregory Neagos, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Timothy Daum, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Sleep Disorders Center
Wyoming
Critical Care Surgery
Alistair Chapman, M.D.
Corewell Health – Multidisciplinary
Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
Charles Gibson, M.D.
Corewell Health – Multidisciplinary
Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
Dermatology
Kurt A. Ashack, M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Eileen Axibal, M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Lisa M. Bedford, M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Stephen C. Cahill, D.O.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Daniel C. Dapprich, M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Brian J. Gerondale, M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Rebecca M. Jansen, M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
John E. Miner, M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Dipa S. Patel, M.D.
Dermatology at MidTowne, PC
Grand Rapids
Adam Asarch, M.D.
Forefront Dermatology
Grand Rapids
Nicholas Bontumasi, M.D.
Forefront Dermatology
Grand Rapids
Sara Herman, M.D.
Forefront Dermatology
Grand Rapids
David Oberlin, M.D.
Forefront Dermatology
Grand Rapids
Kristi B. Hawley, D.O.
The Derm Institute
of West Michigan
Caledonia
Nathan Nartker, M.D.
The Derm Institute
of West Michigan
Caledonia
Gina C. Ang, M.D.
West Michigan Dermatology – Grandville
Grandville
Bridget A. Green, M.D.
West Michigan Dermatology – Grandville
Grandville
Douglas A.
Winstanley, D.O.
West Michigan Dermatology – Grandville
Grandville
Amy Strikwerda, M.D.
West Michigan Dermatology – Holland
Holland
Ryan Freeland, M.D.
Wolverine Dermatology
Wyoming
Ear, Nose, and Throat
Chad Afman, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Ear Nose and Throat
Grand Rapids
James Thompson, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Head and Neck Surgery
Grand Rapids
Veronique Wan, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Head and Neck Surgery
Grand Rapids
Darryl J. Elzinga, M.D.
Ear Nose & Throat Center, PLLC
Grand Rapids
Mark R. Winkle, M.D.
Ear Nose & Throat Center, PLLC
Grand Rapids
Gregory J. Artz, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ear
Nose & Throat
Grand Rapids
Claudell Cox, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ear
Nose & Throat
Grand Rapids
Robert J. Meleca, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ear
Nose & Throat
Grand Rapids
Devin Mistry, D.O.
Grand Rapids Ear
Nose & Throat
Grand Rapids
Joseph C. Taylor, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ear
Nose & Throat
Grand Rapids
Andrew M. Behler, D.O.
Grand Rapids Ear
Nose & Throat
Grand Rapids
Joseph
VanderMeer, M.D.
Holland Hospital
Ear, Nose, Throat
& Allergy
Holland
Michael F. Foster, D.O.
Michigan ENT &
Allergy Specialists
Holland
Michael F. Foster, D.O.
Michigan ENT &
Allergy Specialists
Grand Rapids
Anthony L. Howard, D.O.
Michigan ENT &
Allergy Specialists
Holland
Richard J.
Strabbing, D.O.
Michigan ENT &
Allergy Specialists
Holland
Nathan Salinas, M.D.
Holland Hospital Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy
Holland
Emergency Medicine
Justin Bedford, M.D.
Corewell Health – Emergency
Grand Rapids
Eric Chase, M.D.
Corewell Health – Emergency
Grand Rapids
David Hoffelder, M.D.
Corewell Health – Emergency
Grand Rapids
Thomas Peterson, M.D.
Corewell Health – Emergency
Grand Rapids
Matthew Singh, M.D.
Corewell Health – Emergency
Grand Rapids
James Smith, M.D.
Corewell Health – Emergency
Grand Rapids
Eric VanDePol, M.D.
Corewell Health – Emergency
Grand Rapids
Stephanie Cunningham, M.D.
Corewell Health – Emergency
Grand Rapids
Bradley Riley, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos
Children’s Hospital Emergency
Grand Rapids
Charles Graham Sierzant, M.D.
Emergency Care Specialists, PC
Grand Rapids
Melissa Mary
Taylor, M.D.
Emergency Care Specialists, PC
Grand Rapids
Alexander Gutfraynd, D.O.
Grand River Emergency Medical Group
Grand Rapids
David Berg, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Certified Emergency Medicine Specialists
Wyoming
Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism
Cyprian Gardine, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes and Endocrinology –
Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Josefina Shen, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes and Endocrinology –
Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Courtney Soubliere, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes and Endocrinology –
Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Ashley Therasse, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes and Endocrinology –
Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Edward Kryshak, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West –
Park East
Grand Rapids
Emilie Collins, M.D.
West Michigan Endocrine
Grand Rapids
Family Medicine
Leslie Schulte, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Family Medicine
East Grand Rapids
Adam Mitchell, D.O.
Corewell Health –
Family Medicine
Caledonia
Shannon Fritz, D.O.
Corewell Health –
Family, Internal and Pediatric Medicine
Rockford
Terry Wright, M.D.
Family Medicine Specialists PC
Grand Rapids
John Hamersma, M.D.
Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Jared Langerak, M.D.
Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
David Lieuwen, M.D.
Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Andrew Vollmar, M.D.
Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Michael Bultje, D.O.
Grand Valley Medical Specialists, PLC
Grand Rapids
Fredric Reyelts, M.D.
Joyn Health, Grand Rapids
Kirk Agerson, M.D.
Kirk Agerson MD PC
Grand Rapids
Nick Blank, M.D.
Nova Direct Primary Care
Grand Rapids
Matt Falkiewicz, M.D.
Nova Direct Primary Care
Grand Rapids
Karri MacMillan, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic
Family Medicine –
Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Richard Sadowski, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine – Grand Rapids Hospital
Grand Rapids
Camille Ryan, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care
& Pediatrics – Rockford
Rockford
Gabriel Dunn, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West –
Allendale Health Center
Allendale
Kristi Kern, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West –
Beltline Health Center
Grand Rapids
Edwin Kornoelje, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West –
Beltline Health Center
Grand Rapids
Gastro-enterology
Jeremy Barber, D.O.
Corewell Health – Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Courtney Ferch, M.D.
Corewell Health – Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Lia Kaufman, M.D.
Corewell Health – Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Ben Kieff, M.D.
Corewell Health – Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Randall Meisner, M.D.
Corewell Health – Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Matthew Moeller, M.D.
Corewell Health – Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Lindsay Negash, D.O.
Corewell Health – Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Thomas Rupp, M.D.
Corewell Health – Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Ryan Wong, M.D.
Corewell Health – Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Eugene
Zolotarevsky, M.D.
Corewell Health – Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Srinivas K.
Janardan, M.D.
Grand River Gastroenterology & Endoscopy Center
Grand Rapids
J. Bradley Morrow, M.D.
Grand River Gastroenterology & Endoscopy Center
Grand Rapids
Curtis R. Weaver, M.D.
Grand River Gastroenterology & Endoscopy Center
Grand Rapids
Armita Ghoddousi, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Healthpark
Wyoming
Ryan Hamby, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Healthpark
Wyoming
Ammar Hassan, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Healthpark
Wyoming
Thomas Riley, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Healthpark
Wyoming
General Surgery
Amy Banks–
Venegoni, M.D.
Corewell Health – General Surgery
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey Gawel, M.D.
Corewell Health – General Surgery
Grand Rapids
Kenneth Minks, M.D.
Corewell Health – General Surgery
Grand Rapids
David Scheeres, M.D.
Corewell Health – General Surgery
Grand Rapids
Charles Gibson, M.D.
Corewell Health – Multidisciplinary
Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
Joel Anderson, M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. – General Surgery
Muskegon
Jennifer Bradley, M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. – General Surgery
Muskegon
Kristina Gaunt, M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. – General Surgery
Muskegon
Gregory Myers, M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. – General Surgery
Muskegon
Jill Onesti, M.D.
Trinity Health Richard J. Lacks Sr. Cancer Center
Grand Rapids
Jaret Beane, D.O.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC
Wyoming
Daniel Borreson, M.D.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC
Wyoming
Michael Dejong, M.D.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC
Wyoming
Joel Green, M.D.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC
Wyoming
Adam Henke, M.D.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC
Wyoming
Michael Leahy, M.D.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC
Wyoming
Eric Mitchell, M.D.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC
Wyoming
Wayne
VanderKolk, M.D.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC
Wyoming
Genetics
Caleb Bupp, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Genetics
Grand Rapids
Laurie Seaver, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Genetics
Grand Rapids
Geriatric Medicine
Iris Boettcher, M.D.
Corewell Health – Geriatrics and
Specialty Care
Byron Center
James Passinault, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Internal Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Robert Riekse, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Geriatrics – Grand Rapids Hospital
Grand Rapids
Gynecologic Oncology
Mae Zakhour, M.D.
Corewell Health – Gynecologic Oncology
Grand Rapids
Leigh Seamon, D.O.
Corewell Health – Gynecologic Oncology
Grand Rapids
Margaret
Whicker, M.D.
Trinity Health –
Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center Gynecology Oncology
Grand Rapids
Kevin Brader, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West –
Women’s Health – Gynecologic Oncology
Grand Rapids
Hand Surgery
Donald P. Condit, M.D.
Condit Hand Clinic
Grand Rapids
Daniel Hess, M.D.
Corewell Health – Orthopedics
Grand Rapids
Stephen Duquette, M.D.
Corewell Health – Orthopedics
Grand Rapids
Matthew P.
Fahrenkopf, M.D.
Elite Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Matthew Martin, M.D.
Elite Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Randy Lovell, M.D.
Lovell Hand & Orthopedic Center
Grand Rapids
S. Andrei Ostric, M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. –
Hand Surgery
Muskegon
Scott Burgess, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Viet Do, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Leland Gossett, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Julian Kuz, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Johanna R. Krebiehl, M.D.
Plastic Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
Hematology and Oncology
Kathryn B. Alguire, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Norton Shores
Eric D. Batts, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Holland
Brett T. Brinker, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Grand Rapids
Sreenivasa R. Chandana, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Grand Rapids
Yuanbin Chen, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Norton Shores
Thomas E. Gribbin, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Grand Rapids
Jared D. Knol, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Norton Shores
Nehal Lakhani, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Grand Rapids
Erin M. Pettijohn, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Norton Shores
Eric C. Santos, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Grand Rapids
Manish R. Sharma, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Grand Rapids
Andrew L. Sochacki, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Grand Rapids
Amy C.
Vander Woude, M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Grand Rapids
Michael Zakem, D.O.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers
Grand Rapids
Stephanie Dublis, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Cancer Center at the Village
Wyoming
Gretchen Roe, M.D.
Corewell Health – Hospice and
Palliative Care
Grand Rapids
Hospice and Palliative Medicine
Vani Koets, M.D.
Dr. Vani Koets, M.D.
Grand Rapids
John Mulder, M.D.
Holland Home
Grand Rapids
Tod Wyn, M.D.
Hospice of Holland, Inc.
Holland
Joel Phillips, D.O.
Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences –
Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Steven Dupuis, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Geriatrics – Broadway
Grand Rapids
Infectious Disease
Russell Lampen, D.O.
Corewell Health – Infectious Disease
Grand Rapids
Liam Sullivan, D.O.
Corewell Health – Infectious Disease
Grand Rapids
Anamaria Bondici, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease – Grand
Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Nnaemeka
Egwuatu, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease – Grand
Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Andrew Jameson, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease – Grand
Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Mohamad El Mortada, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Internal Medicine
TaLawnda Bragg, M.D.
Corewell Health – Internal Medicine
Grand Rapids
Kathleen Jarrett, M.D.
Corewell Health – Internal Medicine
Grand Rapids
Luke VandeZande, M.D.
Corewell Health – Internal Medicine
Grand Rapids
Yelena Yavich, M.D.
Corewell Health – Internal Medicine
Grand Rapids
William Baer, M.D.
Exponential Health
Grand Rapids
Jordan Cantor, D.O.
Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Bruce Langerak, D.O.
Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Michael J. App, M.D.
Internal Medicine and Pediatrics of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
James Passinault, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Internal Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Brian Stewart, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine – Grand
Rapids Hospital
Grand Rapids
James Fitzgerald, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – East Paris
Grand Rapids
Jennifer Cory, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West –
Beltline Health Center
Grand Rapids
Adam Wolfe, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West –
Beltline Health Center
Grand Rapids
David Albrecht, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West –
Southwest Health Center
Wyoming
Eryn Quinn, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West –
Southwest Health Center
Wyoming
Interventional Cardiology
Araya Negash, D.O.
Corewell Health –
Heart & Vascular
Grand Rapids
David Bonnema, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiology – Muskegon
Muskegon
Roger Shammas, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris
Grand Rapids
Eric Walchak, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Rajinder Marok, M.D.
West Michigan Cardiology
Grand Rapids
H. Paul Singh, M.D.
West Michigan Cardiology
Grand Rapids
Maternal and Fetal Medicine
Shontreal Cooper, M.D.
Corewell Health – Maternal Fetal Medicine
Grand Rapids
Marcos Cordoba Munoz, M.D.
Corewell Health – Maternal Fetal Medicine
Grand Rapids
Erin Fricke, M.D.
Corewell Health – Maternal Fetal Medicine
Grand Rapids
Vivian Romero, M.D.
Corewell Health – Maternal Fetal Medicine
Grand Rapids
Lisa Thiel, D.O.
Corewell Health – Maternal Fetal Medicine
Grand Rapids
Michael Tsimis, M.D.
Corewell Health – Maternal Fetal Medicine
Grand Rapids
David Colombo, M.D.
Corewell Health – Maternal Fetal Medicine
Grand Rapids
Thomas N.
alaskas, M.D.
Maternal Fetal Medicine Associates, PC
Grand Rapids
Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine
Mitchell DeJonge, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos
Children’s Hospital Neonatology/NICU
Grand Rapids
Benedict Doctor, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos
Children’s Hospital Neonatology/NICU
Grand Rapids
Claudia
Nadernejad, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos
Children’s Hospital Neonatology/NICU
Grand Rapids
Steven Gelfand, M.D.
Trinity Health Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) – Grand
Rapids Hospital
Grand Rapids
Nephrology
Ramandeep S.
Banga, M.D.
Renal Associates of
West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Kseniya V. Filippova, M.D.
Renal Associates of
West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Saurabh K. Goel, M.D.
Renal Associates of
West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Daniel J. Legault, M.D.
Renal Associates of
West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
James A. Visser, M.D.
Renal Associates of
West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Neurology
Paul Twydell, D.O.
Corewell Health – Neurology and Clinical Neuropsychology
Grand Rapids
Shan Abbas, M.D.
Corewell Health – Neurology and Epilepsy
Grand Rapids
David Burdette, M.D.
Corewell Health – Neurology and Epilepsy
Grand Rapids
Christopher Goshgarian, M.D.
Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences –
Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Jessica Hedeman, D.O.
Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences –
Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Audrey Sanders, D.O.
Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences –
Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Herman Sullivan, M.D.
Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences –
Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Melanie Taylor, M.D.
Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences –
Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Min Zhu, M.D.
Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences –
Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Muhammad
Farooq, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Neurosurgery – Cherry
Grand Rapids
David Ehrhardt, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Jordan Taylor, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Neurosurgery
Paul Mazaris, M.D.
Corewell Health – Neurosurgery
Grand Rapids
Justin Singer, M.D.
Corewell Health – Neurosurgery
Grand Rapids
Todd Vitaz, M.D.
Corewell Health – Neurosurgery
Grand Rapids
Hayden Boyce, M.D.
Corewell Health – Neurosurgery
Grand Rapids
Justin C. Clark, M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Bryan E. Figueroa, M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.
Grand Rapids
John F. Keller, M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Todd D. Vogel, M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Steve Klafeta, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Neurosurgery – Cherry
Grand Rapids
Jurgen Luders, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Neurosurgery – Cherry
Grand Rapids
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Jeffrey Dood, M.D.
Corewell Health – Obstetrics and Gynecology
Grand Rapids
Stephanie Flermoen, M.D.
Corewell Health – Obstetrics and Gynecology
Grand Rapids
Joya Johnson, M.D.
Corewell Health – Obstetrics and Gynecology
Grand Rapids
Kania McGhee, M.D.
Corewell Health – Obstetrics and Gynecology
Grand Rapids
Casey Parini, M.D.
Corewell Health – Obstetrics and Gynecology
Grand Rapids
Sara DeNolf, M.D.
Corewell Health – Obstetrics and Gynecology
Grand Rapids
Robert Bowes, M.D.
Grand Rapids
Women’s Health
Grand Rapids
Ruth Brandt, M.D.
Grand Rapids
Women’s Health
Grand Rapids
Monica Gary, M.D.
Grand Rapids
Women’s Health
Grand Rapids
Robyn Hubbard, M.D.
Grand Rapids
Women’s Health
Grand Rapids
Sarah Mattson, M.D.
Grand Rapids
Women’s Health
Grand Rapids
Michael Werkema, M.D.
OB/GYN Associates
of Holland
Holland
Andola Mathis, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Obstetrics and Gynecology – Cherry
Grand Rapids
Geron Turke, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Obstetrics and Gynecology – Cherry
Grand Rapids
Diana Bitner, M.D.
true. Women’s Health
Grand Rapids
Ophthalmology
Elizabeth H. Henry, M.D.
Cascade Eyes
Grand Rapids
Eiyass Albeiruti, M.D.
Eye Center of
Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Jasmina Bajric, M.D.
Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Adam S. Hassan, M.D.
Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Thomas Cowden, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
Walker
Yosef Gindzin, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
Walker
Parin Gohel, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
Grandville
Marcus Muallem, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
Grand Rapids
Leslie Norris, D.O.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
Walker
Laura Piippo, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
Grandville
Michael Harrison, M.D.
Harrison Eye Center PC
Grand Rapids
Marko
Habekovic, M.D.
Marko Habekovic Ophthalmology
Grand Rapids
Michael Boyle, M.D.
Oculoplastic
Associates of West Michigan, PLC
Grand Rapids
Tiffany Kent, M.D.
Oculoplastic
Associates of West Michigan, PLC
Grand Rapids
Patrick J. Droste, M.D.
Pediatric
Ophthalmology PC
Grand Rapids
Thomas M.
Aaberg Jr., M.D.
Retina Specialists
of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Gregory Bever Jr., M.D.
Retina Specialists
of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Joseph Boss, M.D.
Retina Specialists
of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Edward Korot, M.D.
Retina Specialists
of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Nathan Pezda, M.D.
Retina Specialists
of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Liliya Sutherland, D.O.
Retina Specialists
of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Scott J. Westhouse, D.O.
Retina Specialists
of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Nathan Reed, D.O.
Shoreline Vision
Muskegon
Lee Webster, M.D.
Shoreline Vision
Muskegon
Paul Brown, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Ophthalmology
at the Village
Wyoming
Douglas Doyle, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Ophthalmology
at the Village
Wyoming
Karl J. Siebert, M.D.
Verdier Eye Center
Grand Rapids
David D. Verdier, M.D.
Verdier Eye Center
Grand Rapids
Kathleen DeHorn, M.D.
Vitreo–Retinal Associates
Grand Rapids
Orthopedic Surgery
Derek Axibal, M.D.
Corewell Health – Orthopedic Surgery
Caledonia
Daniel Hess, M.D.
Corewell Health – Orthopedics
Grand Rapids
Matthew Karek, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Spine and Pain Management Center
Grand Rapids
John Anderson, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Scott Burgess, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Kristopher
Danielson, D.O.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Viet Do, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Kenneth Easton, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Terrence Endres, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Erik Hedlund, D.O.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Michael Jabara, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Kory Johnson, D.O.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Thomas Malvitz, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Thomas Matelic, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Scott Russo, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
James Stubbart, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Peter Theut, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Rick A. Baszler, D.O.
Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon
Muskegon
James R. Ringler, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon
Muskegon
Jon D. Hop, M.D.
Shoreline Orthopaedic
& Sports Medicine
Clinic
Holland
Bruce A. Stewart, M.D.
Shoreline Orthopaedic
& Sports Medicine
Clinic
Holland
John H. Healey Jr., M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group Orthopedics – Byron Center
Byron Center
Timothy Henne, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group Orthopedics – Byron Center
Byron Center
Tim Lenters, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group Orthopedics – Byron Center
Byron Center
Geoffrey
Sandman, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group Orthopedics – Byron Center
Byron Center
Karl Roberts, M.D.
West Michigan Orthopaedics
Grand Rapids
Carl Wierks, M.D.
West Michigan Orthopaedics
Grand Rapids
Patrick Zietz, M.D.
West Michigan Orthopaedics
Grand Rapids
Pain Medicine
A.J. Rush, M.D.
Grand River Rehabilitation
Grand Rapids
Marc Korn, M.D.
Haven Spine + Pain
Grand Rapids
Keith Javery, D.O.
Javery Pain Institute
Grand Rapids
John Birgiolas, M.D.
Michigan Pain Consultants, PC
Wyoming
Eric Kozfkay, D.O.
Michigan Pain Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Kevin M. Nemeth, M.D.
Michigan Pain Consultants, PC
Holland
Bindu Popat–Lewis, D.O.
Michigan Pain Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Adam Powell, D.O.
Michigan Pain Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Pathology
Jennifer R.
Stumph, M.D.
Michigan Pathology Specialists, PC
Grand Rapids
Kay Aardema, M.D.
Pathology Associates
of Grand Rapids, PC
Grand Rapids
Michael Naski, M.D.
Pathology Associates
of Grand Rapids, PC
Grand Rapids
Pediatric / Adolescent Psychiatry
Carolyn King, M.D.
C. King Psychiatry
Grand Rapids
Heide Rollings, M.D.
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Cardiology
Yasser Al–Khatib, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Congenital Heart Center
Grand Rapids
Kim Lee, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Congenital Heart Center
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey
Schneider, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Congenital Heart Center
Grand Rapids
Julie Sommerfield–Ronek, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Congenital Heart Center
Grand Rapids
Heather Sowinski, D.O.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Congenital Heart Center
Grand Rapids
Ronald Grifka, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Beltline Health Center
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
Robert
Fitzgerald, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Critical Care
Grand Rapids
Anthony Olivero, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Critical Care
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Dermatology
Katherine Foster, D.O.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Dermatology
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Endocrinology
Yaw Appiagyei–Dankah, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Endocrinology
Grand Rapids
Maala Daniel, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Endocrinology
Grand Rapids
Donna Eng, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Endocrinology
Grand Rapids
Christel Keefe, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Endocrinology
Grand Rapids
Emily Miller, D.O.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Endocrinology
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Gastroenterology
Ryan Cox, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Peter Freswick, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Hematology and Oncology
Allison Close, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Hematology and Oncology
Grand Rapids
Albert
Cornelius, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Hematology and Oncology
Grand Rapids
James Fahner, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Hematology and Oncology
Grand Rapids
Beth Kurt, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Hematology and Oncology
Grand Rapids
Sharon Smith, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Hematology and Oncology
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Infectious Disease
George Fogg, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Infectious Disease
Grand Rapids
Rosemary Olivero, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Infectious Disease
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Nephrology
Yi Cai, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Nephrology
Grand Rapids
Jens Goebel, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Nephrology
Grand Rapids
Julia Steinke, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Nephrology
Grand Rapids
Jason Thomas, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Nephrology
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Neurology
Steven DeRoos, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Neurosciences
Grand Rapids
Daniel Fain, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Neurosciences
Grand Rapids
Jena Krueger, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos
Children’s Hospital Neurosciences
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Neurosurgery
Casey Madura, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos
Children’s Hospital Neurosurgery
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Pulmonology
Susan Millard, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Pulmonology
Grand Rapids
John Schuen, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Pulmonology
Grand Rapids
Johanna Zea–Hernandez, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Pulmonology
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Surgery
Emily Durkin, M.D.
Pediatric Surgeons
of West Michigan P.C.
Grand Rapids
Elliot
Pennington, M.D.
Pediatric Surgeons
of West Michigan P.C.
Grand Rapids
Marc G. Schlatter, M.D.
Pediatric Surgeons
of West Michigan P.C.
Grand Rapids
Daniel Watkins, M.D.
Pediatric Surgeons
of West Michigan P.C.
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Urology
Theodore D.
Barber, M.D.
Urologic Consultants – Downtown
Grand Rapids
David L.
Weatherly, M.D.
Urologic Consultants – Downtown
Grand Rapids
Pediatrics (General)
Ron Hofman, M.D.
Alger Pediatrics
Grand Rapids
Jayne Rauwerda, M.D.
Alger Pediatrics
Grand Rapids
Jeremy Veenema, D.O.
Alger Pediatrics
Grand Rapids
Alison Gehle, M.D.
Cascade Pediatrics
Grand Rapids
Mark Weirich, M.D.
Cascade Pediatrics
Grand Rapids
Matthew Gale, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Family, Internal and Pediatric Medicine
Grand Rapids
Jeri Kessenich, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos
Children’s Hospital
Grand Rapids
Candace Smith–
King, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Pediatrics
Grand Rapids
Randall Leja, D.O.
Forest Hills Pediatric Associates
Grand Rapids
Michael Scott Meindertsma, M.D.
Forest Hills Pediatric Associates
Grand Rapids
Cara Zokoe, M.D.
Forest Hills Pediatric Associates
Grand Rapids
Betsy Beckman, M.D.
Holland Hospital Family Medicine – Douglas
Douglas
Erika Stremler Pott, M.D.
MiKids Pediatrics PC
Caledonia
Sheila Wang, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care
& Pediatrics – Cherry
Grand Rapids
Tiffany Letts, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West –
Southwest Health Center
Wyoming
Shawna Pierce, M.D.
Western Michigan Pediatrics – Jenison
Jenison
Thomas Foster, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care
& Pediatrics – NW
Grand Rapids
Walker
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Carolyn Vollmer, M.D.
Corewell Health – Physical Medicine
and Rehabilitation
Grand Rapids
A.J. Rush, M.D.
Grand River Rehabilitation
Grand Rapids
Kelly Armstrong, M.D.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation
Grand Rapids
Benjamin Bruinsma, M.D.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation
Grand Rapids
Daniel Fechtner, M.D.
Rehabilitation & Physical Medicine Specialists, PC.
Grand Rapids
Naomi Kaplan, M.B.B.S.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation
Grand Rapids
Andrea Kuldanek, M.D.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation
Grand Rapids
Christopher Morelli, D.O.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation
Grand Rapids
Meagan Smith, D.O.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation
Grand Rapids
James Ellis, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Adam C. Hull, D.O.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
James Lee, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Randy Russo, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Sampson Ho, M.D.
Rehabilitation & Physical Medicine Specialists PC
Grand Rapids
Thereseann M. Huprikar, D.O.
Shoreline Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Clinic
Holland
David Hakopian, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Physical Medicine and
Spine – Cherry
Grand Rapids
Joshua Nicholson, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Physical Medicine and
Spine – Cherry
Grand Rapids
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
David Alfonso, M.D.
Bengtson Center
for Aesthetics &
Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Brad Bengtson, M.D.
Bengtson Center
for Aesthetics &
Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Steven L. Ringler, M.D.
Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Douglas Leppink, M.D.
Centre for Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Benjamin Rechner, M.D.
Centre for Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Shannon Armstrong, M.D.
Elite Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
William T. Cullen, M.D.
Elite Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Matthew P.
Fahrenkopf, M.D.
Elite Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Matthew Martin, M.D.
Elite Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Jasmina Bajric, M.D.
Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Adam S. Hassan, M.D.
Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery
Grand Rapids
S. Andrei Ostric, M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. –
Hand Surgery
Muskegon
Ryan P. Ter Louw, M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. –
Plastic Surgery
Muskegon
Dena W. Thayer, D.O.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. –
Plastic Surgery
Muskegon
Stephen N. Zonca, M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. –
Plastic Surgery
Muskegon
Dennis Hammond, M.D.
Partners in Plastic Surgery of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Terri Zomerlei, M.D.
Partners in Plastic Surgery of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Marguerite E.
Aitken, M.D.
Plastic Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
Johanna R.
Krebiehl, M.D.
Plastic Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
John D. Renucci, M.D.
Plastic Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
Douglas L. Vander Woude, M.D.
Plastic Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
Andrew Livingston, M.D.
Plastic Surgery Specialists PLLC
Grand Rapids
Robyn Sackeyfio, M.D.
R. Sackeyfio
Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Podiatry
John Harris, D.P.M.
Corewell Health – Podiatry
Grand Rapids
Marisha Stawiski, D.P.M.
Corewell Health – Podiatry
Grand Rapids
Courtney Thenn, D.P.M.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Podiatry – Rivertown
Grandville
Daniel Koschtial, D.P.M.
University of Michigan Health West – Comstock Park Health Center
Comstock Park
Psychiatry
Sameh Dwaikat, M.D.
Trinity Health Psychiatric Medical Unit –
Grand Rapids Hospital
Grand Rapids
Radiation Oncology
Eric Buth, M.D.
Corewell Health – Radiation Oncology
Grand Rapids
Patrick Fabrizio, M.D.
Corewell Health – Radiation Oncology
Grand Rapids
Brian Kastner, M.D.
Corewell Health – Radiation Oncology
Grand Rapids
Michael Mahacek, M.D.
Corewell Health – Radiation Oncology
Grand Rapids
Gina Rebesco, M.D.
Corewell Health – Radiation Oncology
Grand Rapids
Derek Bergsma, M.D.
Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center – Department of
Radiation Oncology
Grand Rapids
James Kane, M.D.
Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center – Department of
Radiation Oncology
Grand Rapids
R. Spencer Kirkland, M.D.
Radiation Oncology Centers – Lemmen–Holton Cancer Pavilion
Grand Rapids
Julie Forstner, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Cancer Center at the Village
Wyoming
Terri Lynn
Bott–Kothari, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West –
Radiology Oncology
Wyoming
Radiology
Jamie Frost, D.O.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Michael Johnson, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Joseph Junewick, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Jarrod Macfarlane, D.O.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Chris Therasse, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Baljit S. Deol, M.D.
Kent Radiology PC
Grand Rapids
Daniel Spear, M.D.
Trinity Health –
Kent Radiology PC
Grand Rapids
Jennifer E.
Rollenhagen, M.D.
Trinity Health Breast Center – Grand
Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Reproductive Endocrinology / Infertility
Emma Giuliani, M.D.
The Fertility Center
Grand Rapids
Valerie I. Shavell, M.D.
The Fertility Center
Grand Rapids
Mili Thakur, M.D.
The Fertility Center
Grand Rapids
Rheumatology
Nour Zleik, M.D.
Corewell Health – Rheumatology
Grand Rapids
Danielle Robinett, M.D.
Holland Hospital Rheumatology
Zeeland
Philip Velderman, M.D.
Holland Hospital Rheumatology
Holland
James Birmingham, M.D.
River City Rheumatology
Ada
Andrew
Lewandoski, D.O.
River City Rheumatology
Ada
Aaron Eggebeen, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Rheumatology
Grand Rapids
Richard Martin, M.D.
Trinity Health
Medical Group, Rheumatology
Grand Rapids
Eric Slavin, M.D.
Trinity Health
Medical Group, Rheumatology
Grand Rapids
Sleep Medicine
Jason Coles, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Sleep Medicine
Grand Rapids
Daniel Herrick, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Sleep Medicine
Grand Rapids
Soumya Madala, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Sleep Medicine – Cherry
Grand Rapids
Christopher
Morgan, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Sleep Medicine – Cherry
Grand Rapids
Timothy Daum, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Sleep Disorders Center
Wyoming
Sports Medicine
Derek Blok, M.D.
Corewell Health – Orthopedics
Sports Medicine
Holland
Matthew Hilton, D.O.
Holland Hospital Family Medicine – Zeeland
Zeeland
Courtney Erickson–Adams, M.D.
Holland Hospital Primary Care Grand Haven
Grand Haven
Erik Hedlund, D.O.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Michael Jabara, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Thomas Matelic, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Peter Theut, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Kristi Kern, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West –
Beltline Health Center
Grand Rapids
Edwin Kornoelje, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West –
Beltline Health Center
Grand Rapids
Aryn Johnson, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West –
Caledonia Health Center
Caledonia
Kenneth Dood, D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Cedar Springs Health Center
Cedar Springs
Thoracic Surgery
Geoffrey Lam, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Heart & Vascular
Grand Rapids
Charles Willekes, M.D.
Corewell Health –
Heart & Vascular
Grand Rapids
Behrooz
Shabahang, M.D.
Trinity Health Richard J. Lacks Sr. Cancer Center
Grand Rapids
Alistair Chapman, M.D.
Corewell Health – Multidisciplinary
Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
Charles Gibson, M.D.
Corewell Health – Multidisciplinary
Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
Kristopher
Danielson, D.O.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Urology
Christopher Brede, M.D.
Corewell Health – Urology
Grand Rapids
George Ghareeb, M.D.
Corewell Health – Urology
Grand Rapids
John Humphrey, M.D.
Corewell Health – Urology
Grand Rapids
Brian Lane, M.D.
Corewell Health – Urology
Grand Rapids
Hector Pimentel, M.D.
Corewell Health – Urology
Grand Rapids
Christopher
Riedinger, M.D.
Corewell Health – Urology
Grand Rapids
Conrad Tobert, M.D.
Corewell Health – Urology
Grand Rapids
Jannah H.
Thompson, M.D.
Jannah H. Thompson, M.D.
Norton Shores
Kenneth F. Shockley, D.O.
Michigan Urological Clinic
Grand Rapids
John G. Anema, M.D.
Urologic Consultants – Downtown
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey B.
Casamento, M.D.
Urology Associates of Grand Rapids, PC
Grand Rapids
Erik M. Ratchford, D.O.
Urology Associates of Grand Rapids, PC
Grand Rapids
Paul N. Rodriguez, M.D.
Urology Associates of Grand Rapids, PC
Grand Rapids
Randall S. Kuntzman, M.D.
Urology Surgeons, P.C.
Grand Rapids
John R. Lobo, M.D.
Urology Surgeons, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Navneet S. Mander, M.D.
Urology Surgeons, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Toby Lees, M.D.
Western Michigan Urological Associates
Holland
John Ludlow, M.D.
Western Michigan Urological Associates
Holland
Michael Traver, M.D.
Western Michigan Urological Associates
Holland
Vascular / Interventional Radiology
Michael Knox, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Jarrod Macfarlane, D.O.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Bryan Mustert, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Baljit S. Deol, M.D.
Kent Radiology PC
Grand Rapids
Orrie Close, M.D.
Radiology Muskegon PLC
Grand Rapids
Cameron S. Richardson, D.O.
Trinity Health
Grand Rapids
Hospital – Radiology
Grand Rapids
Michael Koets, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West –
Medical Staff Office
Wyoming
Christina Bakalis, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Guillermo Sanchez, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Matthew Tiede, M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Vascular Surgery
Christopher
Chambers, M.D.
Corewell Health – Vascular Surgery
Grand Rapids
Justin Simmons, D.O.
Corewell Health – Vascular Surgery
Grand Rapids
Jason Slaikeu, M.D.
Corewell Health – Vascular Surgery
Grand Rapids
Eanas Yassa, M.D.
Corewell Health – Vascular Surgery
Holland
Sandra A. Cole, M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. – Vascular Surgery
Muskegon
Justin Eisenberg, D.O.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. – Vascular Surgery
Muskegon
Lawrence Mallon, M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. – Vascular Surgery
Muskegon
Michelle Kosovec, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Vascular Surgery – Byron Center
Byron Center
Joshua Greenberg, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Vascular Surgery – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
John Morris, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Vascular Surgery – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
