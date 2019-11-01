SPECIAL ADVERTISING SECTION

Grand Rapids Magazine, with the help of Professional Research Services (PRS), conducted an exclusive online peer-review survey. This list was compiled of top dental professionals in Grand Rapids and surrounding communities. These dental professionals devote their career to providing patients with the best possible care.

While there are outstanding dental professionals who aren’t listed here, Grand Rapids Magazine hopes this list will help you choose the right person to fit your needs. A family dentist often cares for you, your children, and even your grandchildren, so it’s important to find someone who will enhance, protect and maintain your family’s dental health.

The American Dental Association recommends that you get a checkup and proper cleaning every six months, and dental X-rays annually, to detect any decay in a tooth or in between the teeth. A checkup also includes viewing the gums to ensure they’re healthy and free from any periodontal disease.

When finding a dentist or specialist who’s right for you, an initial checkup is a good way to start. Does he or she take the time to listen to you and learn about your concerns? Are they interested in your family’s dental health and your overall health? Do they ask what you want from them? Perhaps you want a total smile makeover, or maybe you’re just interested in a cleaning. You should be able to identify your needs and work together to develop a treatment plan.

If your dentist works with you, then you’re off to a good start. Most dentists pride themselves on educating their patients on treatments and procedures in an effort to help patients understand exactly what is being done — and why.

On the following pages, you’ll find the survey results based on the subjective judgment of licensed general dentists and dental specialists in the community. Once the surveys were returned, each nominee was carefully evaluated on the basis of the survey results, the legitimacy of their license, and their current standing with the Michigan State Dental Board and the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).

Not only do dental professionals use a variety of methods to improve your gums and enhance and straighten your teeth, but they’re often on the front line for detecting early signs of other medical conditions. Ultimately, a trip to the dentist can be a life-changing experience — and it all begins with a smile.

ENDODONTICS

Andrew Drerup

Grand Rapids Jeffrey P. Halvorson

Grand Rapids Michael W. Hembrough

Grand Rapids Patrick J. Mullally

Muskegon Scott Hodges

Grand Rapids Geoffrey Robert

Grand Rapids Arthur Doering

Grand Rapids Aric Smith

Grand Rapids Anthony Guinn

Grand Rapids Brian J. Licari

Wyoming Brent A. Medema

Caledonia Amru Albeiruti

Grand Rapids Sarah Lennan Masterson

Grandville Mark C. Tingey

Holland

GENERAL DENTISTRY

Betsy Bakeman, D.D.S.

Betsy Bakeman, D.D.S.

2757 Leonard St. NE, Ste. 100

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-940-0481

micosmeticdentist.com

James Brennan

Grand Rapids John Bruinsma

Grand Rapids Thomas J. Burdo

Grand Rapids Randall W. Chambers

Grand Rapids

Robert S. Dame, D.D.S.

North Park Family Dental

422 North Park St. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-361-7265

npfamilydental.com

Daniel W. Grode

Grand Rapids Michelle Kitzrow

Zeeland Nichole Lubberts

Grand Rapids Donna Rick

Fruitport Samy Salhadar

Ada Jeremy Schell

Hudsonville Daniel C. Swarvar

Muskegon Brian Yared

Grand Rapids Leonard J. Bartoszewicz

Grand Rapids Rick Dayton

Grand Rapids Paul A. Elder

Grand Rapids James Eldersveld

Grand Rapids Donald M. Konen

Grand Rapids John Leitner

Grand Haven David Renzema

Holland Meredith Smedley

Zeeland Ryan Van Haren

Grand Rapids

Lauryne Vanderhoof, D.D.S.

Cascade Family Dental Group

6735 Cascade Rd. SE, Ste. 400

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-975-9400

cascadefamilydentalgroup.com

Ryan Wilson

Rockford Randy J. Breen

Grand Rapids Sharon L. Burocchi

Grand Rapids James R. Donley

Muskegon Travis Kragt

Grand Rapids Gary Lukkari

Muskegon Brittany Mailloux

Holland Jacob S. Miller

Grand Rapids Tom Northway

Grand Rapids Michael S. Palaszek

Grand Rapids Robert Strobel

Grand Rapids Joseph Ellis

Kentwood Robert A. Kamminga

Grand Haven Ryan Lebster

Holland John M. McMahon

Jenison Devin O. Norman

Ada Karen O’Rourke

Grand Rapids Piero Policicchio

Holland Gary L. Scott

Caledonia Christian L. VerMeulen

Grand Rapids Gregory L. Weaver

Grand Rapids Kathi Wilson

Grand Rapids Benjamin Amato

Grand Rapids William R. Gaston

Norton Shores Eric Hull

Comstock Park Monica J. Lakatos

North Muskegon Randolph R.Moeller

Fruitport Nick Ritzema

Grand Rapids Kathleen M. Stratton

Holland Seth A. Vruggink

Grand Haven Jolanta Wilson

Rockford Betsy Bakeman

Grand Rapids Peter W. Blackburn

North Muskegon Ryan T. Brunworth

Whitehall Aaron S. Clark

Jenison Robert S. Dame

Grand Rapids David Chas Jensen

Rockford Walter E. Rupprecht

Grand Rapids Dennis Thornley

Grand Haven Clifford Van Putten

Hudsonville James Wieland

Grand Rapids Ryan P. Zolman

Allendale Thomas J. Lambert

Grand Rapids

ORAL & MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY

Brett Bezak

Grand Rapids P. Jeffrey Brooks

Grand Rapids David Dalrymple

Grand Rapids Brent Dingman

Grand Rapids J. Mark Domin

Grand Rapids Brant A. Erbentraut

Grand Rapids Paul Huizinga

Grandville Bob Kintz

Grand Rapids Jeffrey Lindhout

Grandville Keith Nalley

Grand Haven Bradley M. Robinson

Grand Rapids Mark L. Jesin

Grand Rapids

Richard Panek, D.D.S.

Center for Oral Surgery and Dental Implants

4349 Sawkaw Dr. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-361-7327

grandrapidsoralsurgery.com



Emily Van Heukelom, D.D.S.

Center for Oral Surgery and Dental Implants

4349 Sawkaw Dr. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-361-7327

grandrapidsoralsurgery.com

ORTHODONTICS

David Armbrecht

Grand Rapids Mark Brieden

Sparta

Elizabeth Christopherson D.D.S., M.S.

Christopherson Orthodontics

3875 Burton St. S.E.

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-949-7510

smiles@orthogr.com

www.orthogr.com

James Kessel

Zeeland Andrew C. Lidral

Rockford Mark Powell

Jenison Tom Shannon

Grandville Mark Wierenga

Grand Rapids Thomas Williams

Rockford Timothy Glupker

Holland

Lathe Miller, D.D.S.

Miller Orthodontics

4875 Cascade Rd. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-942-9320

lathemillerortho.com

Eric D. Hannapel

Caledonia Thomas Herremans

Grand Rapids Paul O’Grady

Grand Rapids Cadie George

Holland J. Todd Hunt

Muskegon Kevin Knapp

Grand Rapids Laura Fogle

Grand Rapids Kathryn A. Swan

Caledonia David J. Huyser

Grand Rapids Paul J. Karl

Grand Rapids

PERIODONTICS

James C. Papp

Grand Rapids Kathleen M. Eisin

Grand Rapids Chris Leja

Ada Jacob C. Lueder

Grand Rapids Rachel S. Sinacola

Grand Rapids Brian Cilla

Grand Rapids Jeff S. Smith

Grandville