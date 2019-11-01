SPECIAL ADVERTISING SECTION
Grand Rapids Magazine, with the help of Professional Research Services (PRS), conducted an exclusive online peer-review survey. This list was compiled of top dental professionals in Grand Rapids and surrounding communities. These dental professionals devote their career to providing patients with the best possible care.
While there are outstanding dental professionals who aren’t listed here, Grand Rapids Magazine hopes this list will help you choose the right person to fit your needs. A family dentist often cares for you, your children, and even your grandchildren, so it’s important to find someone who will enhance, protect and maintain your family’s dental health.
The American Dental Association recommends that you get a checkup and proper cleaning every six months, and dental X-rays annually, to detect any decay in a tooth or in between the teeth. A checkup also includes viewing the gums to ensure they’re healthy and free from any periodontal disease.
When finding a dentist or specialist who’s right for you, an initial checkup is a good way to start. Does he or she take the time to listen to you and learn about your concerns? Are they interested in your family’s dental health and your overall health? Do they ask what you want from them? Perhaps you want a total smile makeover, or maybe you’re just interested in a cleaning. You should be able to identify your needs and work together to develop a treatment plan.
If your dentist works with you, then you’re off to a good start. Most dentists pride themselves on educating their patients on treatments and procedures in an effort to help patients understand exactly what is being done — and why.
On the following pages, you’ll find the survey results based on the subjective judgment of licensed general dentists and dental specialists in the community. Once the surveys were returned, each nominee was carefully evaluated on the basis of the survey results, the legitimacy of their license, and their current standing with the Michigan State Dental Board and the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).
Not only do dental professionals use a variety of methods to improve your gums and enhance and straighten your teeth, but they’re often on the front line for detecting early signs of other medical conditions. Ultimately, a trip to the dentist can be a life-changing experience — and it all begins with a smile.
ENDODONTICS
Andrew Drerup
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey P. Halvorson
Grand Rapids
Michael W. Hembrough
Grand Rapids
Patrick J. Mullally
Muskegon
Scott Hodges
Grand Rapids
Geoffrey Robert
Grand Rapids
Arthur Doering
Grand Rapids
Aric Smith
Grand Rapids
Anthony Guinn
Grand Rapids
Brian J. Licari
Wyoming
Brent A. Medema
Caledonia
Amru Albeiruti
Grand Rapids
Sarah Lennan Masterson
Grandville
Mark C. Tingey
Holland
GENERAL DENTISTRY
Betsy Bakeman, D.D.S.
Betsy Bakeman, D.D.S.
2757 Leonard St. NE, Ste. 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-940-0481
micosmeticdentist.com
James Brennan
Grand Rapids
John Bruinsma
Grand Rapids
Thomas J. Burdo
Grand Rapids
Randall W. Chambers
Grand Rapids
Robert S. Dame, D.D.S.
North Park Family Dental
422 North Park St. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7265
npfamilydental.com
Daniel W. Grode
Grand Rapids
Michelle Kitzrow
Zeeland
Nichole Lubberts
Grand Rapids
Donna Rick
Fruitport
Samy Salhadar
Ada
Jeremy Schell
Hudsonville
Daniel C. Swarvar
Muskegon
Brian Yared
Grand Rapids
Leonard J. Bartoszewicz
Grand Rapids
Rick Dayton
Grand Rapids
Paul A. Elder
Grand Rapids
James Eldersveld
Grand Rapids
Donald M. Konen
Grand Rapids
John Leitner
Grand Haven
David Renzema
Holland
Meredith Smedley
Zeeland
Ryan Van Haren
Grand Rapids
Lauryne Vanderhoof, D.D.S.
Cascade Family Dental Group
6735 Cascade Rd. SE, Ste. 400
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-975-9400
cascadefamilydentalgroup.com
Ryan Wilson
Rockford
Randy J. Breen
Grand Rapids
Sharon L. Burocchi
Grand Rapids
James R. Donley
Muskegon
Travis Kragt
Grand Rapids
Gary Lukkari
Muskegon
Brittany Mailloux
Holland
Jacob S. Miller
Grand Rapids
Tom Northway
Grand Rapids
Michael S. Palaszek
Grand Rapids
Robert Strobel
Grand Rapids
Joseph Ellis
Kentwood
Robert A. Kamminga
Grand Haven
Ryan Lebster
Holland
John M. McMahon
Jenison
Devin O. Norman
Ada
Karen O’Rourke
Grand Rapids
Piero Policicchio
Holland
Gary L. Scott
Caledonia
Christian L. VerMeulen
Grand Rapids
Gregory L. Weaver
Grand Rapids
Kathi Wilson
Grand Rapids
Benjamin Amato
Grand Rapids
William R. Gaston
Norton Shores
Eric Hull
Comstock Park
Monica J. Lakatos
North Muskegon
Randolph R.Moeller
Fruitport
Nick Ritzema
Grand Rapids
Kathleen M. Stratton
Holland
Seth A. Vruggink
Grand Haven
Jolanta Wilson
Rockford
Peter W. Blackburn
North Muskegon
Ryan T. Brunworth
Whitehall
Aaron S. Clark
Jenison
David Chas Jensen
Rockford
Walter E. Rupprecht
Grand Rapids
Dennis Thornley
Grand Haven
Clifford Van Putten
Hudsonville
James Wieland
Grand Rapids
Ryan P. Zolman
Allendale
Thomas J. Lambert
Grand Rapids
ORAL & MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY
Brett Bezak
Grand Rapids
P. Jeffrey Brooks
Grand Rapids
David Dalrymple
Grand Rapids
Brent Dingman
Grand Rapids
J. Mark Domin
Grand Rapids
Brant A. Erbentraut
Grand Rapids
Paul Huizinga
Grandville
Bob Kintz
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey Lindhout
Grandville
Keith Nalley
Grand Haven
Bradley M. Robinson
Grand Rapids
Mark L. Jesin
Grand Rapids
Richard Panek, D.D.S.
Center for Oral Surgery and Dental Implants
4349 Sawkaw Dr. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7327
grandrapidsoralsurgery.com
Emily Van Heukelom, D.D.S.
Center for Oral Surgery and Dental Implants
4349 Sawkaw Dr. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7327
grandrapidsoralsurgery.com
ORTHODONTICS
David Armbrecht
Grand Rapids
Mark Brieden
Sparta
Elizabeth Christopherson D.D.S., M.S.
Christopherson Orthodontics
3875 Burton St. S.E.
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-949-7510
smiles@orthogr.com
www.orthogr.com
James Kessel
Zeeland
Andrew C. Lidral
Rockford
Mark Powell
Jenison
Tom Shannon
Grandville
Mark Wierenga
Grand Rapids
Thomas Williams
Rockford
Timothy Glupker
Holland
Lathe Miller, D.D.S.
Miller Orthodontics
4875 Cascade Rd. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-942-9320
lathemillerortho.com
Eric D. Hannapel
Caledonia
Thomas Herremans
Grand Rapids
Paul O’Grady
Grand Rapids
Cadie George
Holland
J. Todd Hunt
Muskegon
Kevin Knapp
Grand Rapids
Laura Fogle
Grand Rapids
Kathryn A. Swan
Caledonia
David J. Huyser
Grand Rapids
Paul J. Karl
Grand Rapids
PERIODONTICS
James C. Papp
Grand Rapids
Kathleen M. Eisin
Grand Rapids
Chris Leja
Ada
Jacob C. Lueder
Grand Rapids
Rachel S. Sinacola
Grand Rapids
Brian Cilla
Grand Rapids
Jeff S. Smith
Grandville
PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY
Brett Kingma, D.D.S.
Mitten Kids Dentistry
1179 E Paris Ave. SE, Ste. 130
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-942-9840
info@mittenkids.com
mittenkids.com
Stephanie Kloostra, D.D.S.
Pediatric Dental Specialists
of West Michigan
2155 East Paris Ave. SE, Ste. 120
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-608-8898
smile@pdsofwestmi.com
pdsofwestmi.com
Meggan McCone
Grand Rapids
Veronica Hamilton
Grand Rapids
Jessica C. Massie
Grand Rapids
Aimee C. Valleau
Grand Rapids
Christopher E. VanDeven
Grand Rapids
Katie Swanson, D.D.S.
Pediatric Dental Specialists
of West Michigan
2155 East Paris Ave. SE, Ste. 120
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-608-8898
smile@pdsofwestmi.com
pdsofwestmi.com
Eric Langellier
Wyoming
Suzanne Port
Holland
Stephanie Rashewsky
Ada
Daniel Bolt
Holland
Connie M. Verhagen
Muskegon
PROSTHODONTICS
Marcos Cid
Grand Rapids
Stephen T. Doezema
Grand Rapids
