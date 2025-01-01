Women Who Move West Michigan – 2025 – Special Section

Amy Jones

Owner

Darby Tutas

Director

The Studio by BENJI

14641 16th Ave | Marne, MI 49435 | 616-550-3378 | thestudio-benji.com

Darby Tutas is passionate about dance and has always dreamed of having her own studio. A dancer from the age of 5 and a teacher in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids, she’s seen her aspirations come to life at The Studio by BENJI. Serving as director at the studio, Darby is joined by nine other instructors, who teach ballet, tap, hip-hop, jazz, lyrical/contemporary, and pom/jazz combo. They also offer a variety of fitness classes, including several types of yoga, plus barre, Pound, Werq, and Zumba. For the littles, they have Bitty Ballerinas andTiny Tappers classes.

The Studio by BENJI is owned by Amy Jones, who also owns the award-winning BENJI Salon & Spa in Walker/Standale. Though the salon/spa and dance studio are separate entities, they’ve built their clientele between the two, finding common ground in helping individuals live their best lives. The focus of the studio is to offer creative, all-inclusive dancing for anyone, at any age, at any time. Unlike competitive dance studios, it strives to build its dance community to be a place where students can feel accepted, be themselves, explore dance, and have fun along the way.

also sets The Studio by BENJI apart is that it accepts dance students all year long, while other studios have open enrollment periods that close, leaving those interested to wait until the next window. At The Studio by BENJI, there are different opportunities to move throughout the month, with something for everyone, no matter their skill level. Even walk-ins are welcomed!