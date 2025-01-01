Women Who Move West Michigan – 2025 – Special Section

AMY JONES

Owner

AMANDA STAFFORD

General Manager & Master Stylist

LINDSEY SMIT

Salon Manager & Event Coordinator

BENJI SALON & SPA

3950 LAKE MICHIGAN DRIVE | GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49534 | 616-558-4979 | BENJISALON.COM

Three years ago, BENJI Salon & Spa w as just a vision of three friends who wanted to bring a completely different spa experience to the Standale/Walker area. Today, it’s not only become a well-known name; it’s also expanded to a 40-member salon and spa offering a range of services from hair, lashes, aesthetics, and microblading to massages, facials, and waxing. Its founders, Amy Jones, Amanda Stafford, and Lindsey Smit, couldn’t be happier—or more proud. After all, it wasn’t luck that contributed to their growth or earned them numerous accolades; it’s been a combination of hard work, quality skill sets, team collaboration, and mutual respect.

“This wouldn’t work without all of us,” says owner Amy Jones. “We all contribute in our own way, and we lean on each other for each other’s strengths. It’s truly a gift to work with a group of women who support and empower each other in all aspects of life!”

Providing a warm, welcoming environment, along with topnotch amenities, BENJI Salon & Spa is a place where clients want to spend the day being spoiled and pampered. It’s also a space that holds the community at its heart. With its VIP program, it gives away $500 gift cards to nurses, teachers, BFFs, school support staff, moms, and other deserving people who have been nominated by a colleague or loved one. Additionally, BENJI Salon & Spa gives back to a number of local schools and organizations in the greater Walker area, continuing to show its appreciation for the neighbors it serves.