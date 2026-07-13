Creston Garden Tour returns with 13 properties to explore

For seven years, the Creston Garden Tour has invited visitors to see the neighborhood through a different lens—one shaped by native plants, backyard harvests, cottage-inspired designs and the personal touches of the gardeners who nurture them.

The 7th Annual Creston Garden Tour returns Saturday, July 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering a self-guided journey through 13 gardens across Northeast Grand Rapids.

“The gardens on this year’s tour are as colorful, welcoming, and creative as the people who tend them,” said Alex Karatkiewicz, executive director of the Creston Neighborhood Association. “We’re thrilled to showcase the heart and beauty of Creston through these inspiring spaces.”

The self-guided format allows guests to explore at their own pace and in any order. Since Creston is Grand Rapids’ largest neighborhood and the featured gardens are spread throughout the community, attendees are encouraged to travel by bicycle or car as they make their way from one garden to the next.

Families can join in the fun with an interactive “Garden Bingo” activity, and garden hosts will be stationed at each location to welcome visitors and answer questions about their spaces.

Advance tickets are $12 for non-members and $10 for members through 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 17. Day-of admission is $15, and children 17 and under are free. Proceeds benefit the Creston Neighborhood Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working to support, inform and connect neighbors throughout the Creston community.