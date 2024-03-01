Faces of West Michigan 2024 Special Section

THE CANCER & HEMATOLOGY CENTERS

LOCATIONS IN GRAND RAPIDS, BIG RAPIDS, LAKESHORE, & FLINT | 1-800-411-7999 | THECHC.COM

Since 1979, The Cancer & Hematology Centers has experienced significant growth. Today, it encompasses a team of more than 25 oncologists and dozens of essential advanced practice providers. It operates seven clinical centers and regional practices, solidifying its position as the largest physician-owned oncology practice in Michigan.

CHC takes pride in its diverse subspecialty teams that specialize in areas such as breast, gastrointestinal, genitourinary, lung, melanoma, benign and malignant hematology, and other rare cancer malignancies.

Mark Campbell, M.D., the founder and president of CHC, is committed to combating the impact of cancer on families. “We despise cancer and what it does to families. We recognize the complexities of oncology care, which involve the use of new drugs and therapy options, cost challenges, emerging scientific knowledge, and breakthrough therapies. CHC remains at the forefront of new drug studies, particularly in Phase I, II, and III cancer research trials. We won’t give up.”