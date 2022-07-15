Youth care facility hosts family Fill the Backpack event

Wedgwood Christian Services’ NextGen Board will host its inaugural event in support of at-risk youth.

Wedgwood Christian Services’ NextGen Board, a young committee of Wedgewood professionals raising awareness for the organization, is hosting a Fill the Backpack event from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Roselle Park, 1010 Grand River Drive NE in Ada.

Fill the Backpack is a free event with activities for the whole family, including a visit by Wedgewood’s President and CEO Dan Gowdy, time assembling backpacks with school supplies and writing cards for children at Wedgwood’s residential program, a networking social and dinner and desserts provided by Patty Matters food truck.

“The NextGen Board is constantly inspired by the ways in which Wedgwood serves our community, and we are so excited to support Wedgwood by putting on the Fill the Backpack event this summer,” said Lynzey Gibbons, co-chair of Wedgwood’s NextGen Board. “I am thrilled to be able to invite my network of peers to this event — I can’t think of a better way to introduce people to the incredible work being done at Wedgwood while also serving the clients of Wedgwood.”

The event will be the first for NextGen and will center around crafting encouraging notes to kids in Wedgwood’s residential treatment program and collecting school supplies to fill backpacks for students at Lighthouse Academy, a charter school launched in 2012 by Wedgwood Christian Services that provides a tuition-free program for at-risk teens who have run out of educational options.

“Wedgwood is so grateful to have an amazing group of young, thoughtful leaders who are passionate about our mission to offer hope and healing to hurting youth and families in our community,” said Kori Thompson, Wedgwood’s advancement officer and NextGen Board adviser. “When they approached me with the idea to collect school supplies for the youth who rely on Wedgwood’s grace-filled care, I was overjoyed. They are filling a tangible need while inviting their peers to get involved and make a difference in the life of a student.”

Registry for the event is available here.