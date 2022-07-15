Meet the Machines returns to Downtown Market

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market will host its final specialty vehicle event of the summer.

Meet the Machines is set to take place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, outside the market at 435 Ionia Ave. SW.

The free event offers an up-close experience with everything from construction trucks to emergency vehicles for kids of all ages to see, hear and touch.

Returning favorites include a police cruiser and a fire truck, along with a crane and dump truck from Pioneer Construction.

Meet the Machines also will feature the “Green Ghost,” a 1,000-horsepower monster pulling truck from Valley Truck Parts, a Grand Rapids Forestry bucket truck and chipper, and the Zamboni from Van Andel Arena.

Apart from the outdoor experience, attendees can stop in and explore the market hall’s 20 food merchants serving up kid-friendly favorites such as hot dogs and chicken tenders, plus sandwiches, sushi, tacos, BBQ, ice cream and more.

This marks the fifth year for Meet the Machines.