West Michigan Vaccine Clinic winding down operations

The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place is shutting down May 21, according to a statement from Kent County.

A joint statement released by Kent County Health Department, Spectrum Health and Mercy Health said the success of the vaccine clinic means large-scale administration is no longer required. The clinic will wind down services until officially shutting down later this month, and vaccine efforts will be directed toward smaller, community-based clinics where there is continued need.

“Kent County Health Department, Spectrum Health, Mercy Health and Vaccinate West Michigan are truly grateful — and proud — of so many partners that made the clinic possible and helped to sustain it for several months,” the partners said in a statement. “It adds up to thousands in our community that have played a significant and critical role in advocating for health, overcoming vaccine hesitancy and fighting COVID-19. From reaching out to your networks, knocking on doors, donating time and dollars, making space for conversation and overall being a part of the solution — this is all to be celebrated.”

In the interim, the partner organizations called on community support to encourage vaccinations and drive friends and family to vaccination appointments. The Vaccinate West Michigan website will remain as a resource for updates, information and available clinics.

Kent County partnered with Spectrum Health and Mercy Health Saint Mary’s to utilize DeVos Place as a regional vaccination hub Jan. 25. Since then, the clinic has delivered more than 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.