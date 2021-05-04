Summer concerts returning to Meijer Gardens in 2021

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park will host three live, in-person concert series this summer, barring any changes to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The concert series are Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens, Tuesday Evening Music Club and the Jim & Marie Preston Sunday Strings.

The 2021 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens will take place in July, August and September with a complete lineup of 30 shows if there are no COVID-19 restriction changes.

There will be numerous local and national performers, and Meijer Gardens and the Grand Rapids Symphony will partner for three shows during the Fifth Third Bank Summer. The symphony will have a solo performance led by Bob Bernhardt, Principal Pops conductor.

“We are very excited to bring the Grand Rapids Symphony back to Meijer Gardens for these special concerts,” said Mary Tuuk Kuras, president and CEO of the Grand Rapids Symphony. “Our shared mission of promoting the arts and bringing our community together makes this partnership a wonderful fit.”

In addition to the Grand Rapids Symphony, the Verve Pipe, O.A.R., Kansas, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, and Black Violin + Blind Boys of Alabama will take to the stage this summer. A complete list of the lineup will be announced soon.

“We look forward to the return of music at Meijer Gardens and are pleased to be able to continue our support of Meijer Gardens and the popular summer concert series, which now includes the Grand Rapids Symphony,” Fifth Third Bank Regional President Tom Welch said. “We are delighted that two Grand Rapids treasured cultural organizations are teaming up to further the arts in our community. We are pleased to continue our support of both organizations in this new way.”

The Tuesday Evening Music Club will feature local and regional musicians who will perform at the Frederik Meijer Gardens’ Amphitheater on Tuesday evenings in July and August starting at 7 p.m. Unless the current COVID-19 restriction changes, the maximum capacity for the events will be 1,000 people.

Performances include:

Welcome Tuesday with Ralston Bowles and special guests: July 6

Franklin Park: July 13

Political Lizard / Molly: July 20

Via Mardot / Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish: July 27

Samuel Nalangira / The Moxie Strings: Aug. 3

Cameron Blake / Patty PerShayla: Aug. 10

Pajamas / Charlie Millard Band: Aug. 17

Ralston & Friends: Aug. 24

Grand Rapids Ballet: Aug. 31

The Jim & Marie Preston Sunday Strings will include five Sunday performances — June 6, June 20, July 18, Aug. 29 and Sept. 12.

The performances will be led by violinist Haijin Choi, and these chamber music performances will happen throughout the park. They will feature combinations of violin, harp, marimba, mandolin, cello and more.

The July 18 performance will include an opportunity for audience participation within the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden. More information will be announced closer to the date.

“We love both Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park and the Grand Rapids Symphony and couldn’t think of a better way to help bring these wonderful assets of our community together for a formal series,” Jim and Marie Preston said. “We were thrilled at the diversity of the audience for last summer’s events and look forward to this series growing.”

Tuesday Evening Music Club and Jim & Marie Preston Sunday Strings performances are free for members and included in admission for other guests.

Members of Meijer Gardens can purchase tickets for the 2021 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens series during an exclusive two-week members-only presale.

Pre-sale dates will be announced as soon as possible. During the pre-sale, members receive a $5 discount per ticket. To become a member or renew a membership, visit Meijer Gardens’ website.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public immediately following the members-only presale. More information on prices and purchasing locations will be available following the release of the full lineup.