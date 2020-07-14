T-Mobile expands home internet to West Michigan

West Michigan residents now have another option for home broadband.

T-Mobile is expanding its Home Internet pilot in the greater Grand Rapids area — Kent, Muskegon and Ottawa counties — and those residents have another option for high-speed home broadband, whether they’re a T-Mobile customer or not.

The Home Internet pilot provides home broadband on the Un-carrier’s LTE network. With additional capacity unlocked by the merger with Sprint, T-Mobile is preparing to launch 5G Home Internet commercially nationwide, covering more than 50% of U.S. households within six years and providing an alternative to incumbent cable and telco ISPs.

“As a company, we’re at our best disrupting the status quo and mixing it up with bloated, overconfident incumbents that have never been forced to compete for customers,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “Three months into our merger with Sprint, we’re just at the very, very beginning of seeing the incredible benefits of our combined network, but the early signs are extremely promising — particularly in rural America — not just for traditional wireless service but also for home broadband.”

Through the pilot, T-Mobile Home Internet is just $50/month all-in and features many benefits like no annual service contracts, no data caps, no hardware rental and taxes and fees included.

T-Mobile Home Internet originally launched last year as an invite-only pilot for select T-Mobile customer households, including many in underserved and rural areas.