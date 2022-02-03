Local designer launches YouTube miniseries

A Grand Rapids entrepreneur, author and designer launched a four-part YouTube docuseries.

The first episode of Farah Merhi’s “Inspire Me with Farah Merhi” premiered Wednesday, Feb. 2, on DesignerLooks.com.

The miniseries follows Merhi, founder and CEO of Inspire Me! Home Décor, as she helps Ana Solis, a mother and entrepreneur from Zeeland, launch her picnic event design business with startup funding and a living room makeover by Designer Looks.

“As a mom of three myself, I know it’s easy to lose sight of your dream when you’re being pulled in so many different directions,” Merhi said. “This series has given me a great opportunity to help another mom pursue her dream and give her the tools she needs to get her on the path to success. I was honored to partner with Designer Looks Furniture to be a part of Ana’s story. We can’t wait to see everything she accomplishes.”

The series involves a makeover of Solis’ living space including a new workspace for her business provided by Designer Looks Furniture. Designer Looks will provide inventory for Solis’ picnic design business and additional funding to go toward startup costs.

“Inspire Me with Farah Merhi” is produced by Designer Looks Furniture. New episodes will be released through March 16.

“This series is something like an ‘Extreme Makeover’ reveal with ‘Queer Eye’ advice and guidance,” said Alejandro Alvarez Correa, chief marketing officer for American Signature Inc., the creator of the new Designer Looks Furniture brand. “As Ana is working hard to launch a picnic event design business, we wanted to make her home an inspiring place that supports her through her journey. We believe home is a reflection of who we are, our dreams and our lives, and this effort aligns with our core belief that everyone has a right to a well-furnished life.”