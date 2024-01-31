Entrepreneur puts old skis to new use

“We drove down there with a 5×8 trailer. The guy takes us to a storage room in an old motel and opens the door. There is a vast treasure trove of skis,” Thiessen remembers with a grin. “All different brand and colors. We came home with around 200 pairs of skis. I hit the jackpot.”

Thiessen, her son and her dad took off every binding (which were given to a scrap metal dealer for recycling) and power washed all those skis. Now she’s slowly using each ski to build chairs that combine cedar planks for the frame and skis for the back and seat.

“I’m super grateful for that treasure trove because it kick-started my ability to play with color and design for each chair and allowed me a huge amount of creative flexibility,” said Thiessen.

It’s all about the challenge for the owner of both her communications business Thiessen & Company and Michigan Ski Bum. “There is so much of a learning curve, but that’s part of the draw. I love to figure things out. There are things to learn along the way and that’s when I’m most challenged,” she said.

She’s also challenging herself to give back. A portion of proceeds from each chair and merchandise go to the Michigan Ski Patrol of the buyer’s choice. Ski patrols, often volunteers, offer first aid on hills across the state—there are about 30—and are the first on the hill to assess an injury, either patching up a skier or calling an ambulance. They are trained in first aid and issues such as evacuating a ski lift. It’s time, training and commitment.

“This is a way to come full circle. We couldn’t be on the hills without the ski patrol; they are skiers who give their time to make sure we’re safe,” said Thiessen. “My contribution goes to the team for education or training, or even for a party at the end of the season. I want to help celebrate them in some way.”

For Thiessen, there’s some girl power in Michigan Ski Bum as well. As a female entrepreneur wielding table saws, sanders and drills, and who gets asked if she’s the one who built the chairs, “we should be strong and confident and proud. From my perspective as a mom, I want my kids to see me working hard, trying something new, going out on limb. And encouraging them to find something they love to do.”

She adds, “We focus on having fun and doing good, which a great motivator for this business as well: have fun and do good.”