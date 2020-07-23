Nonprofit to host Team Hope Walk for Huntington’s disease

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Great Lakes Region will be holding the West Michigan Virtual Team Hope Walk at 10 a.m. Aug. 22.

The virtual walk allows participants to choose their own course, whether it’s around your neighborhood, at the park or on a treadmill.

The Team Hope Walk aims to raise money in the local community to support the mission and services of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA).

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraiser event. The organization said thousands of families, friends, coworkers, neighbors and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s fight to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and their families.

According to the HDSA, HD is a fatal genetic disease that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities usually during their prime working years and has no cure.

The HDSA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of everyone affected by HD with community services and education to advocacy and research.

Visit greatlakesreg.hdsa.org to learn more about this event and how to get involved.