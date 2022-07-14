John Ball Zoo educates families on homelessness for fourth year

John Ball Zoo and Family Promise are hosting an annual event to help raise awareness for family homelessness in a child-friendly environment.

The fourth annual Family Frolic at the Zoo will take place from 12-4 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at John Ball Zoo, 1300 W. Fulton St. in Grand Rapids.

The child-oriented event is a “choose your own adventure” style evening that provides an age appropriate platform to talk about family homelessness and learn what’s happening regarding family homelessness in Grand Rapids.

John Ball Zoo and Family Promise anticipate around 500 families attending the event, which will be structured differently from previous years. This year’s event will have an open house-style environment where attendees can come and go as they please.

The event will feature giveaways, food included with ticket purchase, music and an animal scavenger hunt.

“Although this year’s event is structured differently, it will be a fun-filled afternoon,” said Kate O’Keefe, vice president of advancement, Family Promise. “We wanted to offer a community event to bring people together and raise awareness around the issue of family homelessness. Family homelessness is a community issue that requires a community response, and together we can make a significant impact.”

Tickets for the event are available here. Thanks to a donation from Eastbrook Homes, children under 18 can attend Family Frolic 2022 for free.

“Housing is not just at the center of my company. It’s at the center of our communities. When families experience stable, quality housing, they gain a foothold in life,” said Mick McGraw, CEO of Eastbrook Homes. “By partnering with wonderful organizations such as Family Promise of Grand Rapids, home can become a reality for hundreds of families in the greater Grand Rapids area. The best part is that anybody can be a part of this effort. Simply join us at the Family Frolic at the Zoo event to support this amazing nonprofit.”