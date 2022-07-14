Griffins to host children’s bike helmet event

The Grand Rapids Griffins will offer free bike helmets to children.

The Griffins will cap their “Put a Lid on it” (PALOI) bike helmet safety program with the first-ever Griffins Bike Rodeo at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Van Andel Arena, 130 Fulton St. NW.

Kids ages 10 and younger will test their bike-handling skills and their knowledge of the rules of the road, while learning about bike safety through activities with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department. The free event will feature helmet giveaways and basic bike safety checks for kids, plus games and activities.

PALOI, founded in 2004, is in its 19th year of operation. The program invites children ages 17 or younger to sign a pledge to always wear their helmet, and they will be rewarded with a voucher for two free tickets to a 2022-23 Griffins game and be automatically registered for a drawing to win a new bike.