Sports organizations team up to give back

The Grand Rapids Drive, Grand Rapids Griffins, West Michigan Whitecaps and West Michigan Sports Commission partnered to launch “One Team For West Michigan,” an initiative to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the best of times, sports serve as a rallying point for communities, bringing people from all walks of life together to celebrate and to work toward a common goal,” Griffins President Tim Gortsema said. “While our sports may be different, our singular goal during this crisis remains the same — being good community partners and raising funds and awareness for some amazing charities that serve our community well.”

The initiative urges individuals to visit OneTeamForWestMichigan.com, where they can find donation links and information for charities that have been designated by each organization: The Children’s Foundation (Drive), Heart of West Michigan United Way (Whitecaps), Kids’ Food Basket (Griffins) and Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports (WMSC). Each charity has specific COVID-related funds or needs that individuals can support.

“It’s exciting to have all three Grand Rapids teams come together to support this great cause,” said Steve Jbara, president of the Drive. “We’re all in the business of providing entertainment to our community, and now, we’ll turn our focus to supporting the West Michigan community that we all have the pleasure of calling home. We want to thank the Griffins, Whitecaps and the WMSC for partnering with us on this initiative and bringing awareness to the fantastic work these organizations do.”