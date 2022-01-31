Nonprofit hosts dating violence awareness event

Holland nonprofit Resilience: Advocates for Ending Violence, will host an event to bring awareness to teen dating violence.

The Making a Difference fundraiser luncheon will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Grand Haven Community Center, at 421 Columbus Ave. The intention of the event is to bring awareness to February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

Tickets for the event are available for $35 per person, or a table of six is available for $200.

The program will focus on teen dating violence in Grand Haven, Ferrysburg and Spring Lake and how Resilience is working with youth to prevent dating abuse before it starts. The program will be hosted by Mary Ellen Murphy of WGHN 92.1.

To ensure COVID-19 safety, packaged lunches will be provided by local caterer Late to the Lake. A hybrid event format will allow ticket holders to live stream the program from their own homes if preferred. Those attending in person will have distanced seats, and masks will be required when not eating and drinking.

Event proceeds will support Resilience services and local survivors. Tickets and more information are available here.