HealthBar providing physicals for high school students

HealthBar, a Grand Rapids provider of custom health care services for businesses, schools and individual consumers, will offer sports physicals at its drive-thru medical centers in Grand Rapids and Holland.

The physicals will be performed by HealthBar’s clinical team of nurses and nurse practitioners.

Sports physicals are required by the Michigan High School Athletic Association for all students who participate in sports. A physical examination must be completed on or after April 15 to be considered a valid physical for the 2021-22 season.

The HealthBar sports physical services are scheduled for the following dates:

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Noon-8 p.m. Monday

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 18-20

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 21, 22

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 23, 24

Drive-thru medical centers are at 412 Fuller Ave. NE, Grand Rapids and 12274 James St. in Holland. No appointment is necessary, and the cost is $40 per student. Participants must also bring a copy of the approved MHSAA Physical Examination Clearance Form to be completed during the exam.

If interested, HealthBar also can deploy a clinical team to provide on-site physicals for schools.

“Our core focus is changing people’s lives,” said Nathan Baar, founder and CEO of HealthBar. “Helping to be a part of safely getting students back on the field, exercising, competing and having fun through sports after all that has transpired these past 18 months is rewarding to our team of nurses. We are grateful for the trust placed in our team of nurses each and every day at schools and businesses across the state.”

HealthBar, which employs a network of more than 325 clinicians, continues to expand its school nursing program that services school districts throughout the state. Through the program, HealthBar provides on-site, dedicated nurses who provide services such as mental health, health and wellness education, care and triage, medication management, policy writing and more.

“HealthBar started providing Kenowa Hills services back in June of 2020, allowing our Early Childhood Center to open safely and efficiently,” said Gerald Hopkins, superintendent of Kenowa Hills Public Schools. “The success of this first project provided the reassurance we needed to actively engage HealthBar in providing a full school nursing program to our district.”

Kenowa Hills now has five nurses staffed in each of its schools, providing assessment, advisory and testing services to faculty and students, Hopkins said.

HealthBar’s initial menu of services surrounded COVID-19 testing. New services, which are now available through the company’s drive-thru medical centers, focus on providing accessible, affordable and convenient health care.